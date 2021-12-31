Parker County Clerk's deeds & records office receives Exemplary 5-Star Award

The Texas Department of State Health Services Vital Statistics Unit has awarded the Parker County Clerk’s office the 2021 Exemplary 5-Star Award.
The 5-Star award is the highest honor possible and acknowledges Vital Statistics partners who understand the importance of vital statistics and its impact on the citizens of Texas and especially Parker County. This award honors partners who go above and beyond the duties of birth and death registration.
In order to receive this award the Parker County Clerk’s office had to exceed all minimum standards and meet all of the exemplary criteria in areas of training, self-assessment, customer service, security and maintenance. This includes processing 96% of birth and death records within one business day as well as attending training and earning special qualifications. Only offices that have a completion of 98% or higher are considered for the Exemplary 5-Star award. These standards have to be met every single day.
“I attribute the success of the vitals program to the great team members, with Vitals Clerk Karol Slates and the entire deeds and records staff being among the best in the state,” Parker County Clerk Lila Deakle said. “I am very proud of the entire staff as they are extremely dedicated, professional, and were able to deal with the daily challenges of COVID, while still providing top notch, continuous service to our community.”
