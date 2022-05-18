WEATHERFORD — Of the more than 110,000 registered voters in Parker County, only about 8,700 turned up to vote in the May 7 election, representing about 7.8 percent.
Elections Administrator Crickett Miller told commissioners Tuesday morning that her office had to reject 34 mail-in ballots and 19 provisional ballots, and one person managed to get past the poll pad without checking in and voted.
Miller said they issued press releases and links on the county's website to inform voters about their mail-in ballots, specifically that they had to have their driver's license number or last four digits of their social security number on the carrier envelopes.
"That's where the 34 rejected ones came from," she said. "The number of rejected ones has significantly declined since the primary [election]."
Precinct 4 Commissioner Steve Dugan said he had fielded calls from confused residents who thought the May 7 election was the primary runoff. The elections are completely separate, with early voting for the runoff ongoing this week through Friday. Election Day for that is May 24.
"And this election process has been lengthy — it's drawn on and on," County Judge Pat Deen said. "But it always is. Ideally, it would be great if we could consolidate them."
Because the primary is the Republican/Democrat party's election, it has to be separate, Miller said, adding that she also experienced questions from residents.
"A huge amount of people that voted [May 7] all thought it was for the runoff, and we know that because they told us," she said. "We had people come up to us after they voted and ask us where some of the candidates' names were."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.