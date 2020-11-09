Parker County commissioners designate Veterans Week

In advance of the upcoming holiday, Parker County commissioners Monday authorized Parker County Judge Pat Deen to proclaim the week of Nov. 9-15, 2020 as Veterans Week in Parker County.
Director of Veterans Services John Hale and members of the American Legion Post 163 were present at the meeting.
"It was 102 years ago, the first World War came to an end and my uncle got to come home from a hospital in Paris," Hale said. "He was hurt badly, but he made it back."
Legion Commander Dan Robertson said it is important to recognize all veterans, including those serving today, and reminded the court of upcoming events to mark the celebration of Veterans Day in the county, including a 100-year celebration of the post on Friday as well as the annual Veterans Day Parade on Saturday.
"There's been so many businesses and people who have contributed in this county. I'm so proud to be part of this Weatherford community," Robertson said. "You can go just about anywhere and people are very benevolent and always respect our veterans, and I think you'll see that Friday night at our 100-year celebration at the post."
Deen read the official proclamation aloud, and recognized several members in the county who have served, including Precinct 1 Commissioner George Conley, a Navy veteran; Precinct 2 Commissioner Craig Peacock; and County Clerk Lila Deakle, a Navy veteran.
"I can't recall the exact number, but there are so many veterans that live here and are a significant number of our population," Deen said.
