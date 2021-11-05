WEATHERFORD — Come Monday morning, Parker County commissioners will have at least three proposals to look at regarding options for redrawing precinct lines.
The court held its second public hearing Friday, during which several residents voiced their thoughts on the redistricting criteria as well as one of the proposed changes.
To a concern voiced by Parker County Democratic Party Chair Kay Parr, County Attorney John Forrest said the criteria was developed by himself based on the law.
"The [initial] map was solely to being the process, but that doesn't have to be the map we adopt," he said. "None of those meetings were to determine where the districts were going to be.
"These public hearings will help vet out any imperfections."
County Republican Chair Scott Utley said one of his major concerns is that the majority of precincts have 2,000 to 3,000 voters.
"We have about five with 4,000-plus voters, and one with 785," he said. "That's a large gap."
At commissioners' last meeting Nov. 1, Forrest said the county did not fall into compliance of redistricting requirements in two of its precincts, 2 and 4, as their populations (30,946 and 42,328) are not within 10 percent of each other. Precincts 1 and 3 currently meet that requirement.
A suggestion was made at that meeting to move precincts 405 and 425 out of Precinct 4 and into 2.
Speaking Friday, Marvin Herring, a resident who lives in neighboring 400, said they "don't owe anything" to Precinct 2, and that precincts 405 and 425 should stay.
Utley questioned whether just moving one of the precincts, 405, would make them compliant to the 10 percent.
"That would put Precinct 2 [at 35,418] and, looking at other considerations, it would be the smallest precinct with the least growth," he said.
Marc Povero, mayor of Hudson Oaks, who's city would be divided among the two precincts in question, said Precinct 4 is it's own animal, and that having one commissioner over the area is imperative.
"We want one commissioner to streamline those things because the growth out here is tremendous," he said.
County resident Eric Contreras proposed a third option he said would be the most simple with the least amount of change — no change to Precinct 1; adding precinct 405, subtracting 235 and adding 300 to Precinct 2; adding 235 and subtracting 300 from Precinct 3; and subtracting 405 from Precinct 4.
That option would make Precinct 2's population 36,493, Precinct 3's at 37,165 and Precinct 4 with 37,856. Precinct 3 sits at 38,240 residents.
Commissioners have stressed the time factor of getting the lines redrawn quickly to give candidates wishing to file for office the opportunity to choose which precinct they will run in.
Monday's meeting is set for 9 a.m. at the Parker County Courthouse.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.