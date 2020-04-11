Established in 1987, Parker County Crime Stoppers continues to be an asset to the community by helping law enforcement solve crimes through its anonymous tip service.
“Parker County Crime Stoppers has been a valuable tool in law enforcement efforts,” Parker County Sheriff Larry Fowler said. “Each year, we are able to make numerous arrests resulting from tipsters calling in with information about wanted subjects, making our community a safer place. These arrests would not have been made without the assistance of crime stoppers.”
Parker County Crime Stoppers, a nonprofit organization, began from the efforts of local residents along with the Weatherford Police Department and Parker County Sheriff’s Office in 1987 and now operates as an independent certified crime stoppers program.
“Because PCCS provides an easy and anonymous method to report tips and the opportunity to earn money from a tip, law enforcement is able to get much more information than they would without them,” Weatherford Police Chief Lance Arnold said. “WPD has received tips that led to arrests and property recovery for everything from drug offenses to property crimes to threats to critical facilities.”
Weatherford Police Department Crime Scene Investigation Corporal Beth Turnbow started her role as the police coordinator for Parker County Crime Stoppers in the 1990s.
Kim Chilcutt became the board chairperson for PCCS in 2010.
“I had never served on any board before so I was very excited to be asked to be on the board. A month into being on the board, the chairperson stepped down and I was thrown into the chairperson position not knowing anything at that time. I learned all the ins and outs of Crime Stoppers,” Chilcutt said. “We are certified through Texas Crime Stoppers in Austin through the governor’s office and I had gone down there to visit with them shortly after I became the chair. I took any training I could take that was available to be able to understand the process of how it works.”
Turnbow said the organization is very helpful in solving crime.
“I like that we can list something on Facebook, maybe a picture from a surveillance video of a criminal, and we can get tips that lead to their arrest where we might not have gotten that information from any other source,” Turnbow said. “So it’s very helpful in solving crimes.”
Crime stoppers allows the public to report tips on crime through a call center in La Porte, Texas, which is then immediately sent over to the coordinator of each county.
“It allows the community to get involved without fearing retribution from other people because it’s an anonymous program and that allows citizens to report a crime and not have to worry about someone else knowing that they reported the crime,” Chilcutt said. “Plus, they have the benefit of being paid. It’s kind of a win-win. The three-legged stool is the public, law enforcement and the media.”
Turnbow answers those reports 24 hours per day.
“You have to be available 24 hours per day. That’s a big challenge,” Turnbow said. “Something could be time sensitive, say you get a tip from somebody that there’s a bomb in a school or there’s going to be a big fight or something, you’ve got to be able to check that out and then of course forward it to whatever law enforcement agency or school admin, whoever would need to receive that. Not only do you forward it, but you phone them too to make sure they maybe woke up in the middle of the night and received it.”
Arnold said both women are assets to crime stoppers.
“Kim’s energy, enthusiasm and commitment are infectious and she is an asset to this county in her many roles even beyond PCCS,” Arnold said. “Beth screens every single tip that comes in regardless of what time of day to determine if an agency should be notified immediately or if it can wait until business hours. She continues to give up a lot of her personal time to ensure agencies in our county get the information in a timely manner. She routinely goes above and beyond to help the program continue to be successful.”
Parker County Crime Stoppers was honored at the 31st annual Texas Crime Stoppers Conference in October of 2019 receiving the Productivity Award for Greatest Dollar Recovery during the 2018 year. The organization officially received their plaque in February and was recognized by the Weatherford City Council.
“We were very excited because we’re a smaller organization it’s hard to compete with some of the others,” Chilcutt said. “It was very rewarding for our board to receive this from Texas Crime Stoppers.”
Parker County Crime Stoppers recovered $114,752 in 2018 in stolen property and drugs.
“Most cities have a unit dedicated to crime stoppers — they have a crime stoppers office,” Turnbow said. “So you wear lots of hats in smaller cities and it has kind of taken over my main job because it takes a lot of time to get everything done correctly. It’s quite a process.”
Being a nonprofit organization, Chilcutt said they receive donations from a variety of sources, but primarily from the Parker County District Courts.
“Our funding comes through private donations, but we do get funds from probationers and that comes from the 43rd District Court, Judge [Craig] Towson, and the 415th District Court, Judge Graham Quisenberry, and because of those two judges we do get a percentage of the court-ordered probation fees,” Chilcutt said. “And that’s what pays our rewards.”
After decades in law enforcement, Turnbow announced she will officially be retiring in two weeks and has been training a replacement for her position.
“That’s the plan right now, but it’s scary for me,” Turnbow said. “I came here from Arlington PD, so it’s been quite a bit of difference. There’s a low crime rate here and I’ve enjoyed working with a smaller department, and I’ve just always enjoyed being a part of Crime Stoppers.”
Chilcutt said the change will be hard.
“She’s very good at what she does and I know I don’t have to worry about whether or not everything is getting reported because that affects us. We want our stats to be right and I just have had comfort knowing it’s done right with Beth,” Chilcutt said. “I’m sure the next person will do just as good of a job, but change is hard and this being such a difficult time in our world, it makes it just that much harder to have such a big change in our program.”
In 2018, Parker County Crime Stoppers had 409 tips and in 2019 PCCS had 785 tips come in.
“PCCS can’t be as successful as it is and it can’t provide the service it does to law enforcement without the commitment from the board of directors and the other key members of the organization,” Arnold said. “They give their time and energy to serve the greater good of this county and we are proud to serve alongside them.”
Chilcutt said the increase was primarily because Weatherford ISD joined in a partnership through a program called Roos Eyes Open.
Chilcutt said all Crime Stopper organizations are getting a new slogan through Crime Stoppers USA, which is “Say It Here.”
“We’re in the process in having new street signs made thanks to Weatherford’s street department and so we’ll be rolling out with that before too long with ‘Say It Here,’” Chilcutt said. “We’re looking forward to rolling that out. And I really want to give a shout out to one of our board members who just recently resigned and who has been on the board longer than I have, and that’s Coach Jim Yarnell. He was a coach here in Weatherford and he just stepped down so I wanted to give him a shout out for his work.”
Crime Stoppers accepts tips at 817-599-5555, through the crime stoppers website and through the Crime Stoppers’ P3 Tips mobile app. Rewards are offered for tips that lead to arrests.
For more information about Parker County Crime Stoppers visit parkercountycrimestoppers.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.