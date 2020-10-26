Parker County early voting numbers 'phenomenal'

It's the final stretch of early voting, which ends Friday for the Nov. 3 election.
Following trends throughout the state and nation, Parker County's voter turnout has been "phenomenal," Elections Administrator Crickett Miller said.
As of Sunday morning, the county had 41,972 who voted in person and had received 3,586 mail-in ballots.
"That gives us a total of 45,558, which is 43%," Miller said. "The election office had planned on 40,000 voting in person during early voting. We have already exceeded that amount and we are fixing to start Week 3."
As of Friday, Palo Pinto County had seen 31% of its registered voters.
Through Oct. 24, the 12th day of early voting for Texans in the 2020 general election, 7,184,300 people had voted in person and by mail — 42.4% of registered voters in Texas, according to The Texas Tribune. The unusually large voter turnout is leading experts to predict that the state could reach overall turnout levels unseen so far this century, with the pandemic and extended week or early voting as major factors.
Those who haven't cast their ballot still have a couple of days to do so prior to Election Day.
Locations in Parker County are open through Friday this week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Aledo ISD Administration building, Azle City Hall, Brock Fire Department, Hudson Oaks City Hall, Peaster ISD Rock Gym, Springtown Senior Center and the Parker County Courthouse Annex.
Locations in Palo Pinto County are open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., with extended hours on Tuesday and Thursday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., at the Palo Pinto 4H Extension Building and the Steve Perdue Training Center.
Miller encouraged everyone to remember rules against electioneering, which is a Class C misdemeanor.
"You cannot electioneer with 100 feet of the polling place entrance — that means that the voters cannot wear T-shirts, hats, masks that electioneer for or against any candidate, measure or political party," she said. "Most voters to not realize that this is a law and need to abide by it."
For sample ballots or any other information, visit the Parker County elections website at parkercountytx.com or Palo Pinto County elections at elections@co.palo-pinto.tx.us.
