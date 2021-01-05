Parker County elected officials sworn in; Swain officially becomes Parker County DA

Parker County officials were sworn in Monday morning during a ceremony in the County Court at Law 2 courtroom, which was streamed live with limited attendance due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Among those sworn in was Jeff Swain — who ran unopposed — as the new Parker County district attorney. Swain announced his bid for the position in March of 2019 after longtime District Attorney Don Schnebly said he would be retiring at the end of his term.
“I’m very excited to begin my term as Parker County’s district attorney. After serving as an assistant county attorney for two years, I joined the Parker County DA’s office as an assistant district attorney in 1997. I believe my 25 years of experience as a Parker County prosecutor has prepared me to lead our office,” Swain said. “I am very fortunate to take over a staff of hard-working, experienced assistant district attorneys, investigators, and support staff that I know work well as a team on behalf of the people of our county.”
Swain said it is important for people to remember that as prosecutors, under Texas law, their job is not to convict, but to see that justice is done whether they’re asking a jury to convict and give a maximum sentence, they decide to dismiss a case with insufficient evidence or anything in between, so long as they’re seeking a just result, the prosecutors are doing their jobs.
“While victim cases can be among the most difficult that we handle, I think that they are the most rewarding as well,” Swain said. “The people that we are helping have been through some very difficult circumstances. Letting them know that we care about them and that we think they deserve justice is very important. Backing that up in court and with our county’s juries is essential and is something that our office’s prosecutors have done for years and will continue to do in my administration.”
Swain added that the DA’s office has a close working relationship with Parker County law enforcement and answers calls from them 24/7, 365 days a year.
After receiving the majority vote in the March 3, 2020 Primary Election, Parker County Sheriff Larry Fowler, Republican, won against Libertarian Russell Hess in the Nov. 3 general election.
Fowler was not able to attend Monday’s ceremony but was sworn in on Jan. 1, along with Parker County Attorney John Forrest, by 43rd District Court Judge Craig Towson.
Towson, who ran unopposed, was also sworn in Monday as well as 415th District Court Judge Graham Quisenberry, who also ran unopposed.
“I think it’s important that all of us that are elected, remember that our responsibility is to each individual citizen of the country,” Quisenberry said. “Let us all keep in mind that our liberties are all individual and we still have a Constitution, both for our nation and the state, and it’s our job as judges to uphold that and I intend to do that for the next four years.”
Others who were sworn in Monday included:
• Lynn Marie Johnson, County Court at Law 2 Judge
• George Conley, Precinct 1 Commissioner
• Larry Walden, Precinct 3 Commissioner
• Ray Wright, Constable Precinct 1
• Glen D. Praytor, Constable Precinct 3
• Scott Jones, Constable Precinct 4
• Jenny Gentry, Parker County Tax Assessor Collector
• Joe Harris, Jr., Constable of Precinct 2.
Full video of the ceremony can be viewed on the Parker County CCL2 YouTube page.
