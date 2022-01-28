WEATHERFORD — A spirited race between Parker County Republican Party Chair J. Scott Utley and his primary challenger Rachael Watson came to a head at a candidate forum hosted by the Parker County Republican Women Thursday night.
“What I ran on four years ago is what I’m doing today,” Utley told the crowd. “Parker County does not endorse any Republican candidate in a contested race. It doesn’t matter what flier you receive at your door, it doesn’t matter what you receive in your mailbox.
“We do not endorse — it creates divisiveness in the party.”
The comments came days after handouts and fliers were distributed by the Parker County Republicans for Conservative Government, a political action committee, with a list of candidates who are “the best Republican based on their commitment to our values and objectives for Parker County, Texas, and the United States!” according to one of the fliers.
Zan Prince, Utley’s predecessor in the office, is a former treasurer for the PAC. She also is linked to it by her husband, Mike, who donated $927 to it on Jan. 19. Brian Catlin’s $500 gift the next day is the only other contribution on the PAC’s campaign finance report filed with the Texas Ethics Commission.
Utley called the mailers “deceptive,” and said he has received phone calls and messages from people believing the mailers are coming from the Republican party.
“My predecessor was notorious for picking candidates,” Utley told the Weatherford Democrat, referencing Prince, who moderated Thursday’s forum. “I want to be able to institute and assure voters that the Republican party isn’t choosing any candidates — we support all Republican candidates.”
Prince accurately pointed out the flier identifies the Parker County Republicans for Conservative Government as its source, and she asked where the confusion lies.
“Does it say, ‘Parker County Republican Party?’ The answer is, no,” she told the newspaper. “It doesn’t represent to be anything but a 20-year-old PAC that’s been encouraging people to vote for a long time. But it in no way says, ‘Parker County Republican Party.’ … I’m thinking the electorate is perfectly capable of seeing it for what it is.”
Prince also criticized Utley for being upset in the first place.
“If I were county chair, I would be embracing the political activism of our time and encouraging people to get involved,” she said.
Watson’s name is listed beside Republican chair on the endorsement list. Utley’s is not.
Aledo Mayor Kit Marshall, who is in a four-candidate GOP primary race to represent Parker, Palo Pinto and Stephens counties in House District 60, said she was clear the flier was its makers’ personal opinion.
The flier endorses her incumbent opponent, Glenn Rogers.
“I just hope everyone does their homework and vets the candidates and goes to the polls based on their preferences,” she said. “The Parker County Republican Party itself does not put out a flier with endorsements.”
Rogers said his camp is campaigning hard with their materials, and is endorsed by a lot of people.
“I really don’t have a comment on what other people do,” he said. “We’re always glad when somebody endorses us, but we don’t have anything to do with that determination.”
Both Marshall and Rogers, along with Lucas Turner, participated in Thursday’s forum. Challenger Mike Olcott was reportedly home sick, Prince said.
Watson, a small business owner and entrepreneur who Thursday cited her credentials as a trained mediator and contract paralegal, claimed many Republicans have not gotten regular information from the party over the last four years regarding who’s on the ballot, what’s happening in the community and where to vote.
“The party has not put out any written materials to our registered voters — information should be easily accessible and regularly updated with current and ever-changing information,” she said.
Watson added that the county chair does not get a say in who runs for office, and “should never think they have the authority to tell somebody to wait to run, or that they shouldn’t run because they don’t have the experience that the party thinks they need.”
She made reference to an email reportedly sent to a woman filing for a precinct chair that said the party had received her application but “would be supporting the other person.”
“We need to encourage those who wish to lead their precincts as a chair to run and give them the tools necessary to do so,” Watson said.
“If you can send me that email that I supposedly sent somebody telling them not to run, please do that, because I don’t recall and haven’t done that,” Utley countered.
Other candidates who spoke Thursday included Rebecca Garcia and Joshua Tarbay, both vying for the State Board of Education District 11 seat.
The two, along with Daniel “D.C.” Caldwell, are challenging incumbent Pat Hardy.
Caldwell, who has filed to run as a Democrat, Libertarian and Republican candidate, was present Thursday but was not allowed to participate in the forum.
Prince, who is president of the Parker County Republican Women, cited a ruling by the Texas Federation of Republican Women Bylaws Chairman Debra Harper regarding “prohibition of advocating for an opposition candidate, supporting an opposition party ticket or failure to uphold the policies of the club as stated in the bylaws.”
Caldwell argued that the group was contradicting its own bylaws, referencing Article III, Section 5, which states that “after the end of the candidate filing period for any office and ending the day after the final election for that office, it is the policy of TFRW that all Republican candidates for that office shall be treated fairly and equitably. When one Republican candidate for an office is invited to speak at a Federation or local club meeting, then all Republican candidates for that office shall be offered equal presentation time at the same meeting or another meeting before the election.”
Other candidates appearing Thursday included Warren Norred, challenging current State Rep. Phil King for the new Senate District 10; Parker County Judge Pat Deen, challenged by Dr. Thomas Moorman; County Court at Law No. 1 candidates Kirk D. Martin, Zachary Pettigrew and Kitty Wise; Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier and challenger Marc Povero; Precinct 2 commissioner candidates Joe Harris, Jacob Holt and Johnny Cannon; Precinct 4 commissioner candidates Fred Hammons, Michael Chandler, Eric Contreras and Mike Hale; Justice of the Peace Precinct 3 incumbent Dusty Vinson and challenger Randall Grissom; and Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 candidates Allison Bedore, Tim Mendolia and Bernard R. Suchocki.
The Weatherford Democrat will be producing an Election Guide Feb. 12, featuring all primary candidates in elected races.
