WEATHERFORD — A Parker County grand jury this month returned indictments against a man accused of sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child.
A Parker County Sheriff’s Office investigator witnessed a forensic interview at the Children’s Advocacy Center in February, where the complainant made an outcry of sexual abuse by Kevin Alan Tindol, 36.
The complainant reported two incidents of sexual conduct when she was 14 years, both at Weatherford locations, in March of 2020.
“The victim said that the defendant knows her age because he has known her the entirety of the victim’s life,” according to the probable cause affidavit. “The victim said the defendant treated her like an adult. The defendant talked to [her] about sexual activity and provided her cigarettes.”
If convicted of either sexual assault of a child or indecency with a child, Tindol will be facing a punishment of two to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000, Parker County District Attorney Jeff Swain said. A conviction of either will also result in Tindol being required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.
Others indicted by a grand jury this month include:
• Brian Levon Clark, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
• Ricky Dale Gann, Jr., theft of property, more than $150,000, less than $300,000.
• Ashley Nicole Johnson, possession of a controlled substance, less than a gram.
• Daniel Brian Kennedy, possession of a controlled substance, less than a gram.
• Andrew Ward Klein, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, more than 4 grams, less than 400 grams.
• David Wade Lingle, Jr., theft of property, more than $150,000, less than $300,000.
• Scott Don Marlar, assault of a family/household member with previous conviction.
• Scott Don Marlar, possession of a controlled substance, less than a gram.
• Darrell Dwaine Raney, burglary of habitation.
• Dakota Lee Roberts, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, more than 4 grams, less than 200 grams.
• Dakota Lee Roberts, possession of a controlled substance.
• Edwin Romig, theft of property, more than $30,000, less than $150,000.
• Jeremy Martin Romo, unauthorized use of motor vehicle.
• Jeremy Martin Romo, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, five to 10 items.
• Kaitlynn Sierra Smith, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, more than 4 grams, less than 200 grams.
• Brady Allen Spencer, possession of a controlled substance, less than a gram.
• Milina Antonette Tarin, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, more than 4 grams, less than 200 grams.
• Michael Taylor, possession of a controlled substance, less than a gram.
• Steffanie Marie Barslou, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.
• Steffanie Marie Barslou, assault of peace officer/public servant.
• Steffanie Marie Barslou, harassment of a public servant.
• Heather Mychelle Centner, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, more than 4 grams, less than 200 grams.
• William Scott Daniels, possession of a controlled substance, more than 4 grams, less than 200 grams.
• Dustin Hunt Egger, burglary of a building.
• Holly Nicole Hall, possession of a controlled substance, less than a gram.
• Cayce Elliott Hardin, violating bond or protective order.
• Noah James Jensen, possession of a controlled substance, less than a gram.
• William Robert Jordan, possession of a controlled substance, more than a gram, less than 4 grams.
• David Michael Lee, possession of a controlled substance, less than a gram.
• David Michael Lee, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
• Terry Lynn Porter, failure to comply with registration requirements, sex offenders duty to register.
• Charris Jonea Reily, possession of a controlled substance, more than a gram, less than 4 grams.
• Brian Romero, possession of a controlled substance, less than a gram.
• James Howard Taylor, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
• James Howard Taylor, burglary of habitation.
• James Howard Taylor, burglary of habitation.
• Ethan Tyler Barnes, possession of a controlled substance, less than a gram.
• Amiee Celeste Benton, possession of a controlled substance, less than a gram.
• James Robert Billings, aggravated assault with a weapon, assault on a family/household member with previous conviction.
• Troy Dean Borth, possession of a controlled substance, less than a gram.
• Sean Cameron Cory, possession of a controlled substance, less than a gram.
• Steven Ed Crecy, possession of a controlled substance, less than a gram.
• Timothy Wayne Cross, theft of property.
• Brian Andrew Dunaway, possession of a controlled substance, more than a gram, less than 4 grams.
• Keely Nichole Finchum, possession of a controlled substance, more than a gram, less than 4 grams.
• Russell Scott Freeman, theft of property, more than $2,500, less than $30,000.
• Susan Ray Griffin, possession of a controlled substance, less than a gram.
• Craig Edward Harroff, possession of a controlled substance, more than a gram, less than 4 grams.
• Chevette Nicole Huckaby, theft of property against elderly, more than $2,500, less than $30,000.
• Curtis Alvin Langley, assault of a family/household member with previous conviction.
• Mayra Lara, prohibited substance/item in a correctional facility.
• Stephone Lee Lester, possession of a controlled substance, less than a gram.
• Terry Eugene Mathews, possession of a controlled substance, less than a gram.
• Justen Garrett Morrison, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, more than 4 grams, less than 200 grams.
• Justen Garrett Morrison, tampering/fabricating physical evidence.
• Randy Mouldin-Hope, assault of a pregnant person.
• Randy Mouldin-Hope, assault on a family/household member by impeding breath or circulation.
• Rachel Ann Pineda, possession of a controlled substance, less than a gram.
• Haley Irene Preston, tamper/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair.
• Haley Irene Preston, possession of a controlled substance, less than a gram.
• Haley Irene Preston, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, more than 4 grams, less than 200 grams.
• Alvin Daniel Rodgers, possession of a controlled substance, more than a gram, less than 4 grams.
• Robert Damian Rodriguez-Garay, possession of a controlled substance, more than 28 grams, less than 200 grams.
• Theresa Ann Salter, possession of a controlled substance, less than a gram.
• Dustin Eugene Scott, possession of a controlled substance, less than a gram.
• Eduardo Sotelo-Cervantes, theft of property, more than $2,500, less than $30,000.
• Dalton Dereck Sparks, fraudulent use or possession of identifying items, less than five.
• Conner Josue Yeargan, assault on a family/household member by impeding breath or circulation.
• Franklin Andrew Blackwood, unlawful possession of firearm by felon.
• Franklin Andrew Blackwood, possession of a controlled substance, less than a gram.
• Kristina Nicole Bongiorno, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance.
• Kirah Jeanne Butler, possession of a controlled substance, more than a gram, less than 4 grams.
• Joseph Aaron Caddell, possession of a controlled substance, less than a gram.
• Travis Daniel Gaither, possession of a controlled substance, more than a gram, less than 4 grams.
• Deborah Denise Gannon, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, more than 4 grams, less than 200 grams.
• Kevin Lee Garvin, burglary of habitation intend other felony.
• Orlando Noel Garza, possession of marijuana, more than 50 lbs, less than 2,000 lbs.
• Adron Lee Gray, possession of a controlled substance, less than a gram.
• Mark Austin Jordan, possession of a controlled substance, more than 4 grams, less than 200 grams.
• Sebastian Alexis Martinez, possession of a controlled substance, less than a gram.
• Morgan Michelle Mckim, tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair.
• Morgan Michelle Mckim, possession of a controlled substance, less than a gram.
• Alexia P. Najera, possession of a controlled substance, more than 4 grams, less than 400 grams.
• Chan Huy Nguyen, possession of a controlled substance, less than a gram.
• Brandon Robert Redinger, driving while intoxicated, third or more.
• Kristin Renea Ross, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, more than 4 grams, less than 200 grams.
• Brandi Lynn Sage, unlawful possession of firearm by felon.
• Desmend Leon Sage, theft of property, more than $2,500, less than $30,000.
• Joe Frank Slater, theft of property, more than $2,500, less than $30,000 elderly.
• Joe Frank Slater, theft of property, more than $2,500, less than $30,000.
• Joe Frank Slater, theft of property, more than $2,500, less than $30,000.
• Joe Frank Slater, theft of property, more than $2,500, less than $30,000.
• Joe Frank Slater, theft of property, more than $2,500, less than $30,000.
• Thomas Gerald Trausch, aggravated sexual assault of a child.
• Thomas Gerald Trausch, aggravated sexual assault of a child.
• Thomas Gerald Trausch, indecency with a child sexual contact.
• Mason Kyle Wells, possession of a controlled substance, more than a gram, less than 4 grams.
• James Michael Wilke II, evading arrest or detention with previous conviction.
• Heath Elam Winchester, sexual assault.
