A Parker County grand jury returned a list of indictments Sept. 9. Those indicted include:

• Josiah George Lopez, two counts of sexual assault of a child.

• Josiah George Lopez, sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child by sexual contact.

• Julie Ann Maldonado, possession of a controlled substance, less than a gram.

• Mark Randall Mathis, sex offender’s duty to register.

• Lisa Ann Curry Ramos, theft of property, less than $2,500, with two or more previous convictions.

• Aniceto Turrubiates, sexual abuse of a child continuous.

• Charles Bryan Simpson, theft of property, more than $30,000, less than $150,000.

• Bobby Allan Storey, driving while intoxicated, third or more.

• John Angelo Matuguina, unlawful possession of firearm by felon.

• Micheal Joseph Walters, possession of a controlled substance, less than a gram.

• William John Hawkins, possession of a controlled substance, more than a gram, less than 4 grams.

• Shelley Chasteen Weverka, theft of property, less than $2,500, with two or more previous convictions.

• Jacob Logan Williams, possession of a controlled substance, less than a gram.

• Jacob Logan Williams, prohibited substances in correctional facility.

• Jacob Logan Williams, theft of firearm.

• Charles Michael Wills, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, more than a gram, less than 4 grams.

• Bryan Owen Zechary, fraudulent use or possession of identifying info.

• Lawton Anthony Arnold, possession of a controlled substance, less than a gram.

• Jerry Steven Baxter, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

• Teddy James Beggs, theft of property, less than $2,500, with two or more previous convictions.

• Barry Glen Biffel, unlawful possession of a firearm by felon.

• Aubry John Bivins, possession of a controlled substance, more than 4 grams, less than 200 grams.

• Allen Blanton, evading arrest or detention with vehicle.

• Trent Nathaniel Chapman, credit or debit card abuse.

• Madeline Victoria Dinkins, possession of a controlled substance, less than a gram.

• Morgan Lee Fitzgerald, credit or debit card abuse.

• Morgan Lee Fitzgerald, credit or debit card abuse.

• Devin Dominique Franco, possession of a controlled substance, less than a gram, in a drug-free zone.

• Manuel De Jesus Gaona-Leyva, theft of property, more than $2,500, less than $30,000.

• Javier Alexander Gracia, assault on a family/household member with previous conviction.

• Destinee Angela Maria Hood, unauthorized use of a vehicle.

• Robert Jacot Jones III, possession of a controlled substance, less than 20 AU analogue

• Nicholas Thomas Logan, possession of a controlled substance, less than a gram.

• Megan Margaret McMurry, unauthorized use of a vehicle.

• Megan Margaret McMurry, theft of property, less than $2,500, with two or more previous convictions.

• Cynthia Delores Montague, driving while intoxicated third or more.

• Nora Elaine OBrien, tamper/fabricate physical evidence.

• Nora Elaine OBrien, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information.

• Ginger Ann Smith, possession of a controlled substance, less than a gram.

• Armando David Soto, possession of a controlled substance, more than a gram, less than 4 grams.

• Michael Lee Swingle, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

• Darrow W Thompson, theft of property, less than $2,500, with two or more previous convictions.

• Hunter Tatum Wayland, violation of bond/protective order, assault/stalking.

• Correy Wickersham, theft of firearm.

• Ryan Lee Young, driving while intoxicated, third or more.

• Christian Jerrick Buckwalter, possession of a controlled substance, less than a gram.

• Diana Gayle Evans, possession of a controlled substance, more than a gram, less than 4 grams.

• Morgan Lee Fitzgerald, credit or debit card abuse.

• Holly Nicole Hall, theft of property, more than $2,500, less than $30,000.

• Tara Laci Hearn, possession of a controlled substance, more than a gram, less than 4 grams.

• Jeremy Hert, theft of property, less than $2,500, with two or more previous convictions.

• Jeron Hestilow, possession of a controlled substance, more than a gram, less than 4 grams; possession of a controlled substance, less than a gram.

• Justin Alan Hohstadt, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.

• Kent Edwin Jetton, possession of a controlled substance, less than a gram.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you