A Parker County grand jury returned a list of indictments Sept. 9. Those indicted include:
• Josiah George Lopez, two counts of sexual assault of a child.
• Josiah George Lopez, sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child by sexual contact.
• Julie Ann Maldonado, possession of a controlled substance, less than a gram.
• Mark Randall Mathis, sex offender’s duty to register.
• Lisa Ann Curry Ramos, theft of property, less than $2,500, with two or more previous convictions.
• Aniceto Turrubiates, sexual abuse of a child continuous.
• Charles Bryan Simpson, theft of property, more than $30,000, less than $150,000.
• Bobby Allan Storey, driving while intoxicated, third or more.
• John Angelo Matuguina, unlawful possession of firearm by felon.
• Micheal Joseph Walters, possession of a controlled substance, less than a gram.
• William John Hawkins, possession of a controlled substance, more than a gram, less than 4 grams.
• Shelley Chasteen Weverka, theft of property, less than $2,500, with two or more previous convictions.
• Jacob Logan Williams, possession of a controlled substance, less than a gram.
• Jacob Logan Williams, prohibited substances in correctional facility.
• Jacob Logan Williams, theft of firearm.
• Charles Michael Wills, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, more than a gram, less than 4 grams.
• Bryan Owen Zechary, fraudulent use or possession of identifying info.
• Lawton Anthony Arnold, possession of a controlled substance, less than a gram.
• Jerry Steven Baxter, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
• Teddy James Beggs, theft of property, less than $2,500, with two or more previous convictions.
• Barry Glen Biffel, unlawful possession of a firearm by felon.
• Aubry John Bivins, possession of a controlled substance, more than 4 grams, less than 200 grams.
• Allen Blanton, evading arrest or detention with vehicle.
• Trent Nathaniel Chapman, credit or debit card abuse.
• Madeline Victoria Dinkins, possession of a controlled substance, less than a gram.
• Morgan Lee Fitzgerald, credit or debit card abuse.
• Devin Dominique Franco, possession of a controlled substance, less than a gram, in a drug-free zone.
• Manuel De Jesus Gaona-Leyva, theft of property, more than $2,500, less than $30,000.
• Javier Alexander Gracia, assault on a family/household member with previous conviction.
• Destinee Angela Maria Hood, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
• Robert Jacot Jones III, possession of a controlled substance, less than 20 AU analogue
• Nicholas Thomas Logan, possession of a controlled substance, less than a gram.
• Megan Margaret McMurry, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
• Megan Margaret McMurry, theft of property, less than $2,500, with two or more previous convictions.
• Cynthia Delores Montague, driving while intoxicated third or more.
• Nora Elaine OBrien, tamper/fabricate physical evidence.
• Nora Elaine OBrien, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information.
• Ginger Ann Smith, possession of a controlled substance, less than a gram.
• Armando David Soto, possession of a controlled substance, more than a gram, less than 4 grams.
• Michael Lee Swingle, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
• Darrow W Thompson, theft of property, less than $2,500, with two or more previous convictions.
• Hunter Tatum Wayland, violation of bond/protective order, assault/stalking.
• Correy Wickersham, theft of firearm.
• Ryan Lee Young, driving while intoxicated, third or more.
• Christian Jerrick Buckwalter, possession of a controlled substance, less than a gram.
• Diana Gayle Evans, possession of a controlled substance, more than a gram, less than 4 grams.
• Morgan Lee Fitzgerald, credit or debit card abuse.
• Holly Nicole Hall, theft of property, more than $2,500, less than $30,000.
• Tara Laci Hearn, possession of a controlled substance, more than a gram, less than 4 grams.
• Jeremy Hert, theft of property, less than $2,500, with two or more previous convictions.
• Jeron Hestilow, possession of a controlled substance, more than a gram, less than 4 grams; possession of a controlled substance, less than a gram.
• Justin Alan Hohstadt, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.
• Kent Edwin Jetton, possession of a controlled substance, less than a gram.
