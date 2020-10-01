Citing concerns over raising the tax rate at a time when people were suffering because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Parker County Hospital District approved a tax rate of 10.74% per $100 valuation last week.
The tax rate is the same as 2019, but will effectively raise taxes by 1.25657% because of the rise in property values.
"In light of the pandemic, I understand [this] has a minimal effect, but it still has an effect," board member Michael Carter said. "We have a responsibility to watch out for our taxpayers and spend their money wisely. My recommendation is that we keep the tax rate at 10.74."
PCHD had originally proposed a tax rate of $.115 ahead of Thursday's public hearing, at which no one spoke, and meeting.
One concern discussed Thursday was Senate Bill 2, also known as the Texas Property Tax Reform and Transparency Act. Under pre-S.B. 2 law, a city’s rollback rate was the rate necessary to raise precisely 8% more maintenance and operations tax revenue as the year before after taking into account appraisal fluctuations. Senate Bill 2 will require cities and counties to go to the people for a vote before they can increase their revenue by more than 3.5% plus any new local growth.
"We don't know whether it's going to come up in the legislative session next year or not, but we think it will," PCHD CEO Randy Bacus told the Weatherford Democrat.
"I say leave [the tax rate] as originally discussed," board member David Barbrick said at last week's meeting. "If the cap does happen, we'll be in more trouble down the road than we are now."
The question of the possibility to shave money off of the budget to keep the tax the same was also posed.
"If we don't have to raise our rate to make it, I don't think we should," board member Melvin Woody said.
The tax rate and budget were both unanimously adopted. The change in the preliminary tax rate from the proposed rate (.1150) to the adopted tax rate of (.1074) represents a decrease of approximately $1.3 million in property tax revenue for 2020-2021 budget.
Bacus said if the 3.5% cap does happen, the PCHD would have to "tighten our belt, but we could certainly live with it.
"We go through lots of changes in our budget all the time, and we'd probably have to pass a budget amendment or, the next budget a year from now, we would have to find a way to make up the different from what we would be losing in tax revenue."
Though the budget has been officially adopted, the district can still do a budget amendment if they need to, but Bacus said he was confident they have a balanced budget after making two major adjustments — a carryforward of the remaining balance for the district's Outreach project from the 2019-20 budget to this years, which would increase revenue by about $1.2 million, and the deletion of the vehicle storage facility, which would reduce the district's capital expense by $500,00.
Bacus said the total pickup of $1.75 million from the two would cover the district's budget deficit of $1,343,974, leaving a positive fund balance of a little over $406,000.
The budget amendments are expected to be approved at the next board meeting on Oct. 22.
The board last week also discussed the challenges of giving immunizations at schools with conflicting messages about masks.
Per Abbott's executive order, children 10 and over who cannot properly social distance should wear masks. However, there is nothing from the governor's office or Texas Education Agency for children under 10.
"Whenever anyone comes to me and asks the rules, nobody knows. You've got all these different agencies coming out with different rules," PCHD Attorney Brian Jackson said. "But a district cannot socially distance while doing immunizations so we want you to wear a mask. We're not trying to infringe on anybody's freedom, we're just trying to be able to continue to provide shots."
Jackson said they were working on communicating that message with school nurses, and that "everyone that has responded has responded positively."
The immunization clinics are one of a number of services the PCHD provides to the community.
"Our Outreach program is doing some great things," Bacus said. "We're in all the school districts with our telemedicine, we've got our community paramedic program, we hope everybody knows that we're working real hard to keep people healthy and respond to the COVID situation and improve the healthcare in the county."
The most recent effort to combat the pandemic has come with a joint agreement between the district and the county for medical pods to be in every school in Parker County.
County Attorney John Forrest said there were about $600,000 worth of pods purchased under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.
Of the close to 50 schools in the county, Bacus said there are pods in about 26 schools so far.
"It's going to take some time to get them delivered and train the staff," he said. "Hopefully in the next 90 to 120 days, we will be in every campus."
Parker County Emergency Management Coordinator Sean Hughes, speaking at a recent Parker County commissioners court meeting, said the pods would be useful even beyond COVID-19.
