WEATHERFORD — Parker County Judge Pat Deen this week announced his intent to run for reelection.
"I am honored to have the overwhelming support of family, friends, local business and elected officials in seeking my second term as your county judge," Deen said in his announcement. "It has been one of the greatest honors of my life to serve the citizens of Parker County. I am proud of all we have accomplished by working with our residents, cities, TxDOT, NCTCOG, school districts, and our business community to better plan for and manage growth.
Deen noted some of his accomplishments during his first term, including prioritizing public safety through the hiriding of a full-time fire marshal and emergency operations manager in dealing with the COVID pandemic, reducing the county's overall tax and adopting a no new revenue tax rate, and representing Parker and Wise counties on the Regional Transportation Council to meeting on changes to Interstate 20 and long-range traffic solutions for Parker County.
"Maintaining Parker County’s rural setting and quality of life is the number one priority in the county’s first strategic plan," Deen said. "With over 50% of our workforce commuting to neighboring cities and counties for employment each day, we will continue to focus on bringing high wage job growth to keep these jobs local.
"But we still have a lot to do! I will continue to manage Parker County as a strong fiscal conservative and continue with the grassroots vision of growth with an emphasis on public safety, lower taxes, transportation and economic development."
