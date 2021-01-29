Parker County Health Authority Dr. Steven Welch said they have made a good start on vaccinating residents, with about 4,000 receiving the first dose as of Friday.
“Next week, we begin giving second doses of vaccine. We are getting good feedback on the courtesy and efficiency of our staff at the vaccination sites,” Welch said. “We have already made a lot of adjustments since we were named a hub site just two weeks ago.”
Parker County was designated a vaccine hub by the Texas Department of State Health Services, which has allowed the Parker County Hospital District to administer about 2,000 doses per week.
“We are so excited to announce that Parker County was selected by the Texas Department of State Health Services to serve as a Regional Rural Vaccine Hub for all House District 61 constituents as well as residents in the surrounding counties,” according to a statement from State Rep. Phil King, R-Weatherford. “By the end of [this] week, Texas will have been allocated around 2 million doses of vaccine. It is estimated that around 13 million Texans qualify under 1A and 1B out of 29.5 million total Texans.”
County Emergency Management Coordinator Sean Hughes said they are trying to do 350 vaccines per day. Hughes added that he has heard reports from some residents that it’s been a little difficult to get appointments, but encourages the public to continue to check back repetitively.
“We made a big dent in getting through that [waiting] list that the Parker County Hospital District has established,” Hughes said. “They go fast and we know vaccines are in high demand, but we are asking [residents] to be patient a little longer. As we move through this, it’s going to get a little easier.”
Welch said that 350 number is about to double as the hospital district begins administering second doses.
“The Department of State Health Services has promised a substantial supply of vaccines, which will be shipped on a regular basis,” he said. “We’re still in a situation where demand exceeds our doses of vaccine. We are diligently working to vaccinate everyone as fast as possible. Currently, we are still vaccinating those in group 1A and 1B. We have not received any information as to who will be in the next group or when we will begin vaccinating them.”
According to TxDSHS, groups 1A and 1B include healthcare workers, long-term care facilities, first responders, people ages 65 and older and those ages 16 and older with at least one chronic medical condition, including pregnancy.
“The quickest way to get the vaccine is to go to www.pchdtx.org and register for an appointment,” Welch said. “There is a link where you can sign up. We have some frequently asked questions there as well. We post new appointments for the vaccine every Tuesday and Thursday morning at 8 a.m.”
Those without internet access can call call the hospital district at 817-341-2520 to get scheduled.
