Parker County marriages and deaths recorded from Dec. 2, 2020 to Dec. 8, 2020. This information is being provided as a courtesy by the Office of Lila Deakle, Parker County Clerk. Every effort is made to see that the information is correct and complete. The Parker County Clerk is not responsible should there be an error within the information provided.
Marriages 10-10-2020 Reese W. Addison / Jade N. Campbell
10-10-2020 Joshua R. Dutton / Lyndsey J. Helms
10-10-2020 Clark L. Kaupke / Callie S. Cude
10-17-2020 David T. Herndon / Kaitlyn C. Catron
11-07-2020 Donald R. Knight / Pattie L. Paschal
11-13-2020 Juan C. Garcia / Marisol Osornio
11-16-2020 Samuel O. Parra / Michelle M. Biggs
11-20-2020 Michael L. Pruitt / Stephany M. Thurston
11-20-2020 Joshua L. Shoemaker / Kelli R. Massey
11-21-2020 Brian K. Pauli / Michelle E. Lourens
11-21-2020 Kolten R. Gonzales / Kurstyn L. Christopher
11-28-2020 Alexander M. Scheer / Anna M. Crater
12-03-2020 Cody L. Hopkins / Bailey D. Stoss
12-03-2020 Mark A. Whetstone / Kathy A. Borgstrom
12-03-2020 Darrell G. Ballard / DeShannon L. Tays
12-04-2020 Andrew L. Mullins / Amanda E. Russell
12-05-2020 Steven J. Taylor / Cassidi C. Mercereau
12-05-2020 Jared L. Maston / Jamie E. Youngblood
12-05-2020 Ronald L. Northington / Tammi L. Topp
12-05-2020 Cody A. Summers / Maci L. Hale
12-07-2020 Richard M. McAdams / Anna E. Berry
Deaths
10-14-2020 Michael Lynn Popejoy
11-13-2020 Betty Nourbakhsh
11-23-2020 Ronnie James Davis
11-23-2020 Susan Ann Romero
11-25-2020 David Samuel Hunt
11-25-2020 George Albert Weaver
11-26-2020 Amy Tidwell Berkner
11-26-2020 John Lysius Gough
11-28-2020 Alice Eleanor Crowson
11-28-2020 Barbara Jean Estes
11-29-2020 Nola Buchser
11-29-2020 Laura Marie Lack
11-30-2020 Randy Neal Foster
12-01-2020 William Ray Henson
12-01-2020 Carl Lavurn Cutburth
12-01-2020 Yuen Ching Ma
12-01-2020 James Henry Nelson
12-02-2020 Rex Timothy Hughes
12-02-2020 Esther Procter
12-02-2020 Christine Vallie Schneider
12-03-2020 Megan Elizabeth Hamilton
12-03-2020 Carol Lenoir Cook
12-04-2020 Norma Jean Brewer
12-05-2020 Edward Calvin Royal
12-05-2020 Delores McKinley
