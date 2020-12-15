Parker County marriages and deaths recorded from Dec. 2, 2020 to Dec. 8, 2020. This information is being provided as a courtesy by the Office of Lila Deakle, Parker County Clerk. Every effort is made to see that the information is correct and complete. The Parker County Clerk is not responsible should there be an error within the information provided.

Marriages 10-10-2020 Reese W. Addison / Jade N. Campbell

10-10-2020 Joshua R. Dutton / Lyndsey J. Helms

10-10-2020 Clark L. Kaupke / Callie S. Cude

10-17-2020 David T. Herndon / Kaitlyn C. Catron

11-07-2020 Donald R. Knight / Pattie L. Paschal

11-13-2020 Juan C. Garcia / Marisol Osornio

11-16-2020 Samuel O. Parra / Michelle M. Biggs

11-20-2020 Michael L. Pruitt / Stephany M. Thurston

11-20-2020 Joshua L. Shoemaker / Kelli R. Massey

11-21-2020 Brian K. Pauli / Michelle E. Lourens

11-21-2020 Kolten R. Gonzales / Kurstyn L. Christopher

11-28-2020 Alexander M. Scheer / Anna M. Crater

12-03-2020 Cody L. Hopkins / Bailey D. Stoss

12-03-2020 Mark A. Whetstone / Kathy A. Borgstrom

12-03-2020 Darrell G. Ballard / DeShannon L. Tays

12-04-2020 Andrew L. Mullins / Amanda E. Russell

12-05-2020 Steven J. Taylor / Cassidi C. Mercereau

12-05-2020 Jared L. Maston / Jamie E. Youngblood

12-05-2020 Ronald L. Northington / Tammi L. Topp

12-05-2020 Cody A. Summers / Maci L. Hale

12-07-2020 Richard M. McAdams / Anna E. Berry

 

Deaths

10-14-2020 Michael Lynn Popejoy

11-13-2020 Betty Nourbakhsh

11-23-2020 Ronnie James Davis

11-23-2020 Susan Ann Romero

11-25-2020 David Samuel Hunt

11-25-2020 George Albert Weaver

11-26-2020 Amy Tidwell Berkner

11-26-2020 John Lysius Gough

11-28-2020 Alice Eleanor Crowson

11-28-2020 Barbara Jean Estes

11-29-2020 Nola Buchser

11-29-2020 Laura Marie Lack

11-30-2020 Randy Neal Foster

12-01-2020 William Ray Henson

12-01-2020 Carl Lavurn Cutburth

12-01-2020 Yuen Ching Ma

12-01-2020 James Henry Nelson

12-02-2020 Rex Timothy Hughes

12-02-2020 Esther Procter

12-02-2020 Christine Vallie Schneider

12-03-2020 Megan Elizabeth Hamilton

12-03-2020 Carol Lenoir Cook

12-04-2020 Norma Jean Brewer

12-05-2020 Edward Calvin Royal

12-05-2020 Delores McKinley

