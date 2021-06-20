Parker County Master Gardeners nab four state awards

From left, Woody Shaw, past president 2020, accepting the Association Award; Louie McDaniel, president of TMGA; Lee Ann Nave, intern coordinator, accepting the award for Education Program; and Karen Brahn, Junior Master Gardeners coordinator, receiving award for the Youth Program and for the Junior Master Gardener 4-H Program.

 Special to the Weatherford Democrat

During the 2021 Texas Master Gardener Association Conference, the Parker County Master Gardener Association won four state awards for 2020.

PCMGA received first place for their Junior Gardener 4-H program, second place for their youth program, second place for their education program - intern class, and second place as an association.

Louie McDaniel, President of Texas Master Gardener Association, presented the awards at the PGMGA monthly meeting on Tuesday, June 8.

