Parker County Master Gardeners nab four state awards

During the 2021 Texas Master Gardener Association Conference, the Parker County Master Gardener Association won four state awards for 2020.
PCMGA received first place for their Junior Gardener 4-H program, second place for their youth program, second place for their education program - intern class, and second place as an association.
Louie McDaniel, President of Texas Master Gardener Association, presented the awards at the PGMGA monthly meeting on Tuesday, June 8.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.