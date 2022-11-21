FORT WORTH — The Parker County Sheriff’s Office and Stars and Strides Therapeutic Riding Center were among 28 area nonprofits receiving grants through the North Texas Community Foundation.
The foundation awarded a total of $373,300 to these entities, bringing its grantmaking total to more than $28 million in 2022.
The grants support a range of needs from programming to operations in three strategic areas: land conservation, animal welfare, and equine therapy. Additional funding was reserved to assist emergency animal rescue initiatives in Johnson and Tarrant Counties.
“Thanks to the generosity of our donors who support this important work, local nonprofits now have the resources to continue protecting our animals and natural environments,” North Texas Community Foundation President/CEO Rose Bradshaw said.
This year’s recipients and their funded programs include:
Land Conservation
• Camp Fire First Texas: To provide support for Title 1 schools to attend the Texas Outdoor Education Center.
• City of Fort Worth: To support the Open Space Conservation Program as they prepare Broadcast Hill Natural Area for public use through trail development, invasive species control and sign installation.
• Fort Worth Report: To support environmental and conservation reporting.
• Great Plains Restoration Council: For the prairie restoration work with the participants in the Restoration Not Incarceration™ program.
• National Wildlife Federation: To help the recovery of monarch butterflies through empowering Fort Worth ISD students, teachers and community members to create milkweed habitats.
• University of North Texas Foundation: To support the continued efforts to reestablish, protect and conserve 85 acres of prairie lands at Lewisville Lake Environmental Learning Area.
Animal Welfare
• Allie’s Haven Animal Rescue: For the veterinary care of abused and neglected cats and dogs.
• Bluebonnet Equine Humane Society: For the purchase of hay and for the support of the rescued, neglected, abused and abandoned horses to be adopted out.
• Buster’s Friends: To support spay/neuter surgeries, specialty animal care, vaccinations and support animal foster homes.
• Don’t Forget to Feed Me: To purchase cat and dog food to distribute to the community.
• Friends of Arlington Animal Services: To provide spay/neuter surgeries for feral cats served through the Trap-Neuter-Return program and heartworm treatment for dogs.
• Humane Society of North Texas:
To build a fenced-in quarantine area and support the welfare of equine rescued from cruelty in their Johnson County facility.
To purchase elevated pet beds for the dogs in the Fort Worth shelter.
• Mid-Cities Community Cats: To provide medical care and medication for feral cats served through the Trap-Neuter-Vaccinate-Return program.
• Panther City Feral Cat Coalition: To provide medical care for injured and ill cats who are feral or abandoned.
• Parker County Sheriff’s Office: To provide specialized veterinary services for the abandoned, abused and neglected horses in Parker County.
• Ranch Hands Rescue: General operations support for animal-assisted therapy services.
• Remember Me Rescue: To build an obstacle course for training purposes to enhance adoptability of the retired race horses in the rescue.
• Saving Hope Animal Rescue Fund: To support the animals in the Fort Worth rescue waiting for adoption.
Equine Therapy
• All Star Equestrian Foundation: To purchase hay for the herd of therapy horses.
• MHMR Visions: To provide equine therapy for teens in the MHMR Adolescent Residential program.
• New Hope Equine Assisted Therapy: For the purchase of a new utility vehicle to transport feed to each paddock.
• Riding Unlimited: To purchase hay for the herd of therapy horses.
• S.T.E.P.S With Horses: For the purchase of a portable storage shed.
• Stars and Strides Therapeutic Riding Center: To support veterinary expenses and farrier services for elderly equine.
• Texas Christian University: To provide equine therapy services for TCU students.
• Victory Therapy Center: To support veterinary expenses and farrier services of their equine.
• Wings of Hope: For construction of two paddocks and a horse stock with a concrete pad.
The fall grant cycles are funded through support from the following Community Foundation donors: Susi and Mike Bickley Charitable Fund, The Conservation and Environment Fund, Anita Berry Martin Memorial Endowment Fund, and Helen D. and R.E. (Bob) Wallace Foundation Fund.
For more information about the Community Foundation’s grant cycles, visit: northtexascf.org/nonprofits/
