A gala for Coney Island, New York’s Graffiti Fellowship Church and nonprofit Graffiti Ministries Learning Center, led by former Weatherford resident Stephen Trainer, raised more than $25,000 recently.
The fundraiser was hosted at Greenwood Baptist Church late last month and was the first fundraiser of its kind in Parker County.
Trainer left Weatherford with his family more than four years ago to open the church and learning center in Coney Island, which has neighborhoods that struggle with poverty.
The learning center aims to tackle poverty through education, Trainer said in a previous interview. The center can help people earn their high school equivalency, learn English and become ready for the workforce by helping with resume writing and interview preparation. After-school tutoring for kids in grades kindergarten through fifth grade is also available.
More than 150 people attended the fundraiser at Greenwood Baptist Church, Trainer said. Sponsors for the event included JRJ Construction, North Side Baptist Church, Cross Custom Homes, Parker Baptist Association, Trinity Bible Church, The Daniel Real Estate Group, Dandy and Sons Sand and Gravel, Pete Simpson, Snow Garrett Wealth Management and TB Performance Horses.
The attendees had dinner, some entertainment and told stories of how partnerships impact Graffiti Ministries, Trainer said.
“We painted a picture, we told the stories of the kind of impact that that partnership and that support is having on the lives of people who are really benefiting from it,” Trainer said.
Weatherford resident Nicole Rickey served on the board that helped organize the event. Rickey met Trainer a couple of years ago at Greenwood Baptist Church and has since served with Graffiti Ministries with her son.
“We served people in practical ways,” Rickey said. “We washed cars for a dollar per wash where we wash a car and give you a dollar to prove that you can’t buy God’s love; it’s free, it’s better than you ever expected because you expected to pay a dollar and you got a dollar in return and got your car washed. That’s the best thing ever. We scrubbed toilets in disgusting gas stations in New York to show God’s love in practical ways. We just served any way that we could to help people in New York see that the Lord is a life-changer.”
The money donated goes to sustain Graffiti Ministries and continue programming for high school equivalency, children, English language learning classes and workforce education. The support from Parker County is important for the ministry, Trainer said.
“It absolutely makes what we do possible,” Trainer said. “Without that support, I don’t see how we could do what it is that we do.”
Trainer and Rickey said they are pleased with the turnout from the fundraiser and are looking forward to the possibility of another event next year.
“We would have been totally pleased with half the amount that showed up, but we were just blown away, and that’s what happens when you give it completely to the Lord and pray consistently,” Rickey said. “The Lord opens up a floodgate that you can’t even contain.”
