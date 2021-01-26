The public could be able to access the new passport acceptance office within a couple of weeks, according to an update given to Parker County commissioners Monday.
Parker County District Clerk Sharena Gilliland updated commissioners while presenting a request to approve fees associated with photographs and copies.
The new facility is housed in the district clerk's office, taking the place of the former law library, which was moved inside the Weatherford Public Library.
Commissioners approved a fee of $15 for passport photos and a proposal for up to 10 copies — for items such as driver's licenses or other identification methods — for $1.
Precinct 1 Commissioner George Conley asked Gilliland about any feedback she had received between now and December of 2019, when the facility was approved by the court.
"We've had quite a few asking when they can get their passport, we've received calls to our office asking when they can come, and I've even gotten personal calls and texts," Gilliland said. "So there is a demand — even with COVID — and I think we'll see a good response, especially as the vaccine rolls out and things begin to open up."
Gilliland had previously noted that the county would receive a $35 fee for each application processed, which does not include photos.
Precinct 3 Commissioner Larry Walden asked if the work to separate the passport facility from the auxiliary law library had been completed. In March, commissioners approved to carve out a space of approximately 80-100 square feet for a terminal with resources on a smaller scale, as well as a space for attorneys to meet with clients.
"No sir," Gilliland said. "It's not the most efficient use of space or comfortable, but at this point, we just don't want to keep waiting and putting off the state department for that."
Gilliland said it may be another month or so before the maintenance department is able to work on that.
"We will just have to work around construction when that is able to happen," she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.