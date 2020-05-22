Parker County Peach Festival pivots

After continued monitoring of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Weatherford Chamber of Commerce Friday announced that it had made the tough decision to cancel this year's Parker County Peach Festival.
The festival was originally set for July 11, but the chamber made its final decision after speaking with medical professionals, businesses leaders and government officials.
"If you live in Parker County, there's no doubt that you recognize that the Peach Festival is a valued tradition in our community," Chamber President Tammy Gazzola said. "Although the COVID-19 pandemic has officially taken a bite out of this year's Peach Festival due to the looming uncertainty surrounding mandates to limit large gatherings, the Weatherford Chamber of Commerce has decided to bite back by pivoting from a one-day large festival to an entire week of smaller peachy celebrations.
"The big one-day Parker County Peach Festival will be back in 2021 and even sweeter with additions added from this year's week of peaches."
While the festival will not be held, the chamber will be hosting Parker County Peach Week, with opportunities for locals and visitors to enjoy city and the sweet peaches, with festival favorites such as peach ice cream and peach cobbler, as well as activities around town during the week.
Because Texas is not open for large gatherings at this time, and currently, there is no way to determine what restrictions will be enforced in July, Gazzola said it makes it difficult to plan a festival that welcomed nearly 60,000 attendees last year.
"Think of Peach Week as one part Peach Festival and one part staycation with the entire focus on family, food, and fun all while highlighting local businesses to help reinvigorate our local economy in a manner that is consistent with local, state and federal guidelines," Gazzola said.
The chamber will be updating the Parker County Peach Festival Facebook page with events and schedules, as well as the Peach Festival website, www.peachfestivaltx.com.
