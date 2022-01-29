The 2021 Parker County Peach Festival was honored with a trifecta of awards by the Texas Festivals & Events Association at its annual conference in San Antonio.
The Peach Festival was the runner up for the Best in Texas Award, sweeping in Best Hat and Best Event T-shirt categories.
The Parker County Peach Festival has received marketing honors from TFEA in past years for Best T-Shirt and Marketing Campaigns but new this year was the Best In Texas Award, which is selected by an independent panel of professionals based on image, uniqueness, overall impression, supporting materials and measurable results of the event. Items included in the selection process included economic impact, attendance, volunteer & staffing, history, education, merchandising, community outreach and Emergency Preparedness.
Weatherford Chamber President Tammy Gazzola and Weatherford Chamber Director of Community Relations Gloria Martinez were present for the awards ceremony.
“We are thrilled to have the efforts of our staff, volunteers and committee being recognized by Texas Festivals and events,” Gazzola said. “What an honor it is to be recognized with other outstanding events and communities!”
More than 175 entries were received for the Kailiff Marketing Awards.
The Parker County Peach Festival team is already in works planning for the 2022 festival, which will be held Saturday, July 9 in historic downtown Weatherford. For more information on the Peach Festival, visit www.peachfestivaltx.com.
