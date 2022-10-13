Property owners in Parker County will soon receive a 2022 property tax statement.
The Parker County Appraisal District will continue offering taxpayers several easy-to-use payment methods to make property tax payments. Taxes must be paid in U.S. currency by cash, check, money order or credit/debit cards. Taxpayers can pay online at www.parkercad.org using an eCheck for free, using a debit card for a $2.95 flat processing fee, or by credit card for a 2.15% processing fee. The processing fees are not charged or collected by the Parker County Appraisal District. These fees are charged by the processing company.
As always, taxpayers can pay by mail or in-person at the Parker County Appraisal District office located at 1108 Santa Fe Dr. Weatherford, TX 76086. For convenience, there is also drive-thru and an afterhours drop box located in the vestibule and drive-thru of the building.
As a reminder, if your property has a mortgage with an escrow account, the requesting mortgage company will be mailed a duplicate tax statement with the amount due on your account. You can obtain additional tax statements and receipts online at www.parkercad.org.
