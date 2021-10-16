The Parker County Appraisal District is continuing to offer taxpayers several easy-to-use payment methods to make property tax payments.
Taxpayers can pay online at www.parkercad.org using an eCheck for a $2 processing fee or using a credit/debit card for a 2.25% processing fee. The processing fees are not charged or collected by the Parker County Appraisal District. These fees are charged by the processing company.
As always, taxpayers can pay by mail or in-person at the Parker County Appraisal District office located at 1108 Santa Fe Drive, Weatherford, TX 76086. For convenience, there is also a drive-thru window and an after-hours drop box located at the front of the building.
As a reminder, if your property has a mortgage with an escrow account, the requesting mortgage company will be mailed a duplicate tax statement with the amount due on your account. You can obtain additional tax statements at www.parkercad.org.
