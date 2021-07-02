WEATHERFORD — Parker County has received a clean financial audit for FY 2020, commissioners were told Tuesday afternoon.
“We are issuing an unmodified opinion, so that is a clean opinion. It’s the highest level of assurance we can provide to you as your auditors,” said Leah Reeves, with Weaver and Tidwell, the firm that conducted the audit. “We also did not identify any material weaknesses or significant deficiencies ... and we did not note any matters of noncompliance.”
Reeves said the firm uses a risk-based approach. Those risks included capital projects; long-term debt; federal and state grant revenues and expenditures; revenue recognitions and related receivables, such as property tax and sales tax; payables and accrued liabilities, such as pension and expenses associated; and the effects of COVID-19.
Some of the financial highlights presented Tuesday noted the county’s total fund balance for all governmental funds at $93.8 million. Within that, the two largest categories were the general fund ($25.4 million) and capital projects fund ($50 million). The total change was $43 million, with the largest change coming in the capital projects fund, $34.9 million, which was due to the issuance of bonds that totaled $31.5 million during the year, Reeves said.
Reeves thanked the county auditor’s office for their work in “providing everything we needed to make this a smooth audit.”
Precinct 4 Commissioner Steve Dugan also praised Parker County Auditor Brianna Fowler and her office.
“You and your staff have been a big help to our budget and understanding our fund balance and our contingencies, especially,” he said.
Click here to view the full report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.