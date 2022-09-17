The kickoff meeting for the Parker County chapter of the Texas Retired Teachers Association was held Sept. 6 in the Emerging Technologies and Workforce Building of Weatherford College.
After being welcomed by WC President Tod Farmer, members enjoyed a luncheon prepared by the college.
President Lynda Wright called the meeting to order, introducing new officers and committee chairpersons.
The chapter’s theme this year is “We Can Do It.” Wright encouraged members to participate in local and state levels to enhance their lives.
Louretta Evans, legislative committee chairman, encouraged members to contact the state legislative representatives to impress upon them the need to support a Cost of Living Adjustment and other benefits for retirees.
The meeting concluded with a presentation by Jacob Dunham, a representative with Association Member Benefits Advisors. He shared the new and improved benefits available from AMBA and explained how they are working to ensure an adequate COLA for retirees.
