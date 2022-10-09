Parker County Retired School Personnel meets

Parker County Retired School Personnel’s regular monthly meeting was held at Weatherford College on Oct. 4, 2022.
Nancy Thurmon of the Parker County Historical Society discussed the Candlelight Tour of Homes 2022 and the need for volunteer docents. The tour will be held December 10 from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. and will include five historic homes.
Joe Tison introduced Dave Cowley, the new general manager of Weatherford College’s radio station, The Coyote.
The Coyote, channels 88.5 AM/102.5 FM, currently is available by downloading the Coyote app. The station will be
Fully operational by early November and will provide Classic Rock meets Country music. Cowley has 36 years of experience in broadcasting, including WPAB, before signing on with The Coyote station. He has interviewed famous musicians including Dolly Parton, Loretta Lynn, Glen Campbell, Garth Brooks, Shania Twain, James Brown, Three Dog Night, Mickey Dolan of the Monkees and Peter, Paul, and many others.
He presented a photo montage and film clips that traced “The Influencers of Music” and compared teachers and school personnel to influencers of thousands of children.
