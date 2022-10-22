A three-man race for sheriff in Parker County pits an appointed incumbent against one of his deputies and a Libertarian making a second run at the office.
“I just think it’s time for someone new to take the reigns,” Russell E. Hess said. The Libertarian garnered 16 percent of the vote in his 2020 race against Larry Fowler.
Fowler’s passing away in February 2021, at age 82 after 16 years in office, led county commissioners to name Chief Deputy Russ Authier to serve to the next election.
That’s on Nov. 8, but early voting will start Monday and continue through Nov. 4.
Early polls are in the Springtown Senior Center, Aledo schools administration, the county precinct barn in Brock, Hudson Oaks and Azle city halls, the Rock Gym in Peaster and the Parker County Annex on Santa Fe Drive.
The winner on Nov. 8 will serve until 2024. All three hopefuls say they will seek the full, four-year term then.
“At that point, I’ll get on the Republican ticket for the primary,” write-in candidate Joe Kilgore said. “I’ve talked to a lot of folks throughout the county. Not only that, I’ve had lots of assistance from people in the community, that are actually taking fliers and cards and going around and talking to people for me.”
Authier, who was brought on board by Fowler in 2009 after 15 years with the Texas Rangers, said he has never run for office. He discovered his love for law enforcement when looking for electives as a 19-year-old architecture student.
“I took a couple of courses and got hooked,” he said of the elective that became a career.
Authier, 63, said he is happy to live somewhere where most people value their law enforcement agencies, ambulance and fire services.
“I’d like to thank them for being in probably one of the best communities in the world,” he said. “They support law enforcement — all public safety.”
Hess, 51, said he is attracting support from the community of retired officers. The Ranger native and six-year Parker County resident was critical, however, of Authier.
“I feel like there’s a lot of corruption up there with some elected officials,” he said. “I just think it’s time to try to end the corruption or the good ol’ boy system. I think everyone should be treated the same no matter what your financial status is.”
Kilgore, 49, said he joined the department in 2001 as a jailer before moving to dispatch and later becoming a corporal in 2005. He said that experience, which includes stints on the SWAT unit and the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force, gives him wide knowledge of the sheriff’s department’s workings.
He also claimed Athier retaliated against him when he became a political opponent, moving him off the joint-agency task force and placing him on patrol duty with a Monday-through-Thursday work week.
“He is trying to force me out,” Kilgore said of Authier.
Authier said the task force Kilgore had served with was dissolved last March, months before Kilgore entered the race by paying the $750 filing fee.
Authier also disputed Hess’ claim that he treats some differently than others.
“No, that’s a good go-to campaign (position) — the ‘good ol’ boy’ system,” he said.
Authier said his budget proposal for this fiscal year was around $26 million and was approved by the commissioners court at close to $27 million when the court’s raises were included.
Six new deputy positions were added, bringing the force to 102 officers and 37 civilian employees.
Two new School Resource Officer positions were added, one to supervise the five assigned to local school districts and one to float as needed among Brock, Millsap, Garner, Peaster and Poolville ISDs.
Kilgore says more SROs are needed.
“First and foremost, the first thing I want to do is build up the department and get an extra deputy for each of the ISDs in the western part of our county,” he said. “All four of those have grown, and the sheriff’s department didn’t grow with them. We need an extra deputy at each one of those.”
Kilgore also said morale under Authier is low and turnover is high.
Authier agreed the department does have a high turnover rate.
“We do — just like everyone else,” he said, addressing the morale issue as a product of his own work ethic. “For the ones that work, it’s OK. We tell people, If you like working, you’re going to enjoy it here.”
Hess said he’d entered that 2020 race against Fowler after hearing talk of the state enacting red flag laws. Those empower a court to temporary take guns from people deemed a danger to themselves or others.
“I didn’t trust the current administration,” he said. “I’m pro gun all the way, and with me being sheriff I knew I trust me.”
It’s unlikely the Republican-led state legislature would enact red flag laws. If it did, though, law enforcement would have to execute resulting court orders.
Hess is not a certified peace officer, but he said the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement, formerly the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement Standards, allows incoming elected sheriffs two years to earn certification.
The commission verified that to the Weatherford Democrat. Hess said he has sold and moved shipping containers for more than two decades.
He added he has lined up “experienced personnel” to back him at the department. That includes his choice for chief deputy. He declined to reveal that man to protect his current position.
He said he has no plans to clear out Authier’s personnel.
“Everyone will have a chance,” he said.
Kilgore said it’s not only important to maintain the deputies now on staff; new hires should be veterans with less need for on-the-job training.
“So, naturally, we’re going to be a training ground,” he said, adding that results in higher long-term salary costs.
Both Hess and Kilgore say crime, including violent crime, are on the rise in Parker County.
“Crime is increasing,” Hess said. “Drug use is increasing. I think we ought to do something to address that.”
Hess said he pulled his children from their Parker County public school out of concern for their safety.
“I don’t think they have a good security system,” he said, questioning why people have to pass through metal detectors at courthouses but not to reach a classroom. “It seems like we have our priorities in the right spot (at courthouses). I believe there should be more firearms education with children. I don’t think we should put an age (of eligibility) that someone can buy a firearm.”
Kilgore said crime rates here reflect a larger, societal lack of respect for others.
“Crime is increasing,” he said, adding he divides the county from north and south patrol districts into four quadrants. “[There are] lots of thefts in the southern, eastern parts of the county -- businesses and whatnot, mainly car burglaries. Violent crime has increased. We’ve had more murders over the years than we’ve had in the past. It’s just the climate in our society these days.”
Authier said by his department keeps a lid on crime.
“We do keep our crime in check,” he said. “And we’re better than a lot of surrounding counties.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.