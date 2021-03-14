Join in the fun and participate in 2021 Parker County Walk Across Texas. It will begin March 21 and continue through May 15. Walk Across Texas is an eight-week program to help people of all ages support one another to establish the habit of regular physical activity.
The program is simple, free and safe. All you need is a team. Each adult team can have up to eight members. Each youth team can have an unlimited number of youths to participate. For schools, a class or group can be a team.
If walking is not your thing, no problem. Any activity can count towards your journey across Texas! We simply encourage you to move more, and any activity is better than none. This can include running, biking, dancing, swimming, gardening and almost any other type of activity.
This year we want schools, businesses, worksites, organizations, churches, fitness groups, churches, neighborhoods, families, and friends to participate. Last year we had over 100 participate. This year we want to double that more and more.
You can sign up your team at https://howdyhealthy.org/programs. There is a video for both youth and adults. This website allows members to enter their own miles daily. It also has each team member complete their own profile information.
For questions or additional information call 817-598-6168 or come by the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, Parker County. You may also email at kl-smith@tamu.edu.
