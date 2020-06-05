Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced this week that on June 12, local businesses will be allowed to open up at 75% in any county with 10 of fewer active cases, which includes Parker County.
According to Abbott’s order, restaurants will not only be able to move to 75% occupancy but also increase their table size from six people to 10 on June 12. Effective earlier this week, all businesses that were currently opened at 25% capacity were allowed to expand to 50% with certain exceptions.
As of Friday, Parker County had 14 active COVID-19 cases and County Judge Pat Deen filed the attestation documentation to the Texas Department of State Health Services on Thursday.
“We had a conference call [Friday] morning with elected officials, the mayors and city managers, and our legislators — State Representative [Phil] King and Senator [Pat] Fallon — and we’re all on board with getting this to the pre-COVID situation. The 75% is justified and I think it’s important to our local community, but again, I preface this with working with these businesses in making good decisions and taking the necessary precautions,” Parker County Judge Pat Deen said. “We are going to communicate this to the businesses that yes, it is going to be moving to 75%, but that changes nothing with regard to making their patrons feel comfortable and have a safe environment because they don’t have to go. You have to make them feel comfortable. It serves no purpose at all if you don’t have the confidence of the community.”
Palo Pinto County had four active cases as of press time Friday and because of the low active case number, had already been able to increase capacities.
“We’ve actually been kind of a step ahead from the beginning of reopening because Palo Pinto County actually filed the attestation paperwork that allowed us to, as we chose, to be at 50% capacity when other places without that attestation were at 25%, so we’ve actually been halfway ahead of most everyone else as a result of that,” Mineral Wells City Manager Randy Criswell said. “As a result of that order from the governor, that pretty much opens us up for business — not at 100% because we certainly want everybody to follow the governor’s orders — but we’ve really been almost there anyway. It’s just a matter of really allowing a few more things that would involve a little more close human contact than what we’ve had. We’re going to open up some of our facilities to groups and we have not done that. We’re very comfortable opening the pool up at 75% capacity, we’ve already got all of our city offices back open and back to normal, so it’s something we’ve really felt like was coming for our city.”
According to a press release on Abbott’s website, more than 45% of new COVID-19 cases came from jails or prisons, meat packing plants and nursing homes between May 26 and June 2.
“The people of Texas continue to prove that we can safety and responsibly open our state for business while containing COVID-19 and keeping our state safe,” Abbot said in the release. “As anticipated, the new positive cases that we are seeing are largely the result of isolated hot spots in nursing homes, jails and meat packing plants. Thanks to the effectiveness of our Surge Response Teams, we have the ability to contain those hot spots while opening up Texas for business. As we begin Phase III, I ask all Texans and Texas businesses to continue following the standard health protocols and to heed the guidance of our state and federal officials who continue to closely monitor COVID-19. If we remain vigilant, we will continue to mitigate the spread of this virus, protect public health, and get more Texans back to work and their daily activities.”
According to Abbott’s Phase 3 executive order, religious services, local government operations, child care services, youth camps and recreation sports programs for youths and adults will not have an occupancy limit.
There will be a 50% occupancy limit for any outdoor gatherings in excess of 500 people; professional, collegiate or similar sporting events; swimming pools; water parks; museums and libraries; zoos, aquariums, natural caverns and similar facilities; and rodeos and equestrian events.
“The role I think now with my office and our team is to work with these businesses from an education standpoint and also from a responsibility standpoint in making their patrons comfortable when they come in. The chambers of commerce are now more involved — Springtown, Weatherford and East Parker County — in going through this process with the economic development council and working together on educating businesses,” Deen said. “The county has increased its PPE inventory and will make that available as needed. We certainly can’t provide that for every business, it’s not our responsibility, but in situations where it is needed to begin ramping up to that pre-COVID condition, we are certainly able to help our businesses as we can with what PPE we have. We’re excited about moving to that 75% and what that says is the containment strategy we have is working and we’re going to continue to stay the course of what has worked.”
Criswell said he wants to continue to urge residents to be smart during this time.
“People that know they’re at high risk or potentially dangerous results of the virus — even though we’re not seeing a lot of it in Mineral Wells right now or Palo Pinto County. Those people still need to be cautious and I hope that they will,” Criswell said. “Those that have no fear should still be cautious, I think we all should be, but it’s nice to see that through all of these weeks now that we in Mineral Wells and Palo Pinto County have really not suffered much of an impact from a health perspective and that’s good. But I would always urge people to just be smart and don’t think that it’s not out there because it is.”
Deen said the effects that the COVID-19 pandemic has had on mental health is near and dear to him personally.
“We understand that there are single parents out there that have lost their insurance and when you have 4,000 people lose their jobs very quickly, we need to get these people back to work and get our way of life back,” Deen said. “The thing near and dear to me personally is the loss of life outside of COVID-19 that was unnecessary. I think the mental health aspect has always been and will continue to be my main focus in how we deal with this.”
Criswell said it’s absolutely critical to reopen Texas.
“It’s about the lives of human beings. Through all of this it’s been not so much a concern about the impact on the economy, but for me it’s been a much greater concern for the impact on individual families and individual business owners,” Criswell said. “I’m not going to tell you that I’m completely confident that it’s the right thing because I don’t think anybody knows that, but I think it’s absolutely necessary and I’ve thought that for a long time. I appreciate the things that our higher forms of government has done to slowly implement these things and it appears that those have been as successful as they could be and we absolutely have needed for a long time to get people back to work and start the recovery process.”
As of press time Friday, there had been 2,237 COVID-19 tests administered in Parker County with a total of 87 positive results and 1,027 negative results. There were still 1,146 pending results in Parker County. In Palo Pinto County, 492 people have been tested with a total of 13 positive results and 468 negative results, as of press time Friday. There were 11 pending test results in Palo Pinto County.
Deen said COVID-19 testing will continue and said he understands that some are frustrated with the delays in pending test results from the Texas Department of State Health Services.
“I know there’s frustration with the pending numbers taking a long time. I think we got spoiled very quickly with the testing coming back within 48 to 72 hours, but the state has been very clear that they want to know what the penetration of the virus is in rural communities and so we’ve all been working together increasing testing dramatically — continued drive-thru testing, continued testing with the nursing homes and expanding to assisted living facilities, jails — so you don’t increase testing by a high number and not have a challenge from a workload standpoint in trying to get those back,” Deen said. “We want [DSHS] to get it right, we want the numbers to be accurate, and we ask the community to be patient with that as DSHS continues to work. We will get those numbers back and the moment we get them back, we’ll post it and make sure the community knows what they are.”
Deen published a graph on his Facebook page Thursday afternoon that compares the number of cumulative cases in the county and the cleared cases over time.
Through the pandemic, Deen said he feels the community has come together with a better collaboration of respect.
“We’re very pleased with the team effort with the [COVID-19] task force, my staff working around the clock, our legislators and all the cities, and I think it’s taken us to a level of cooperation that will go way beyond the COVID virus situation. I think it sets the standard on how we work together on future situations that come up and challenge our community and way of life,” Deen said. “I think it has brought our community closer together. Even on social media, I think there’s a better collaboration of respect. We’re not always going to agree, but we’re going to continue to work together. We all want the same thing — we don’t want the spread of the virus, we don’t want this to get out of hand and overwhelm our healthcare network, and that’s not going to happen.”
According to the standard health protocols listed on Abbott’s website, individuals are encouraged to wear appropriate face coverings, people should not be in groups greater than 10 when possible, people over the age of 65 are encouraged to stay at home as much as possible and people are still asked to avoid nursing homes, state supported living centers, assisted living facilities or long-term care facilities.
For more details of Abbott’s executive order, visit gov.texas.gov.
