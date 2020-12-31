Parker, Palo Pinto hospital districts added to vaccine distribution

The Parker County and Palo Pinto County hospital districts have been listed on Week 3 of the Texas Department of State Health Services COVID-19 vaccine distribution.
The Palo Pinto County Hospital District is set to receive 500 doses of the vaccine and the Parker County Hospital District is expected to get 400 doses.
The hospital district is the first location in Palo Pinto County to be listed on the vaccine distributions, which were administered to Palo Pinto General Hospital staff on Wednesday.
In the Week 2 vaccine rollout, Medical City Weatherford received its first shipment of the vaccine and began administering it to employees right away. The hospital was set to have 700 doses.
Other Week 2 locations in Parker County included Aledo Family Medicine, 500 doses; Brookshires Pharmacy in Aledo, 100 doses; H-E-B pharmacy in Hudson Oaks, 100 doses; Brookshires pharmacy in Springtown, 100 doses; and Brookshires pharmacy in Weatherford, 10 doses.
Parker County Health Authority Dr. Steven Welch previously noted that because the supply is limited, vaccines have been prioritized and will distributed to frontline healthcare workers and nursing home residents as part of Phase 1A, followed by those over 65 and those over the age of 16 with certain chronic medical conditions for Phase 1B.
“The supply of vaccines is expected to increase in the first quarter of 2021, and we will continue to roll out the vaccine to new groups as quickly as possible,” Welch said.
As of Tuesday, Parker County had 545 active COVID-19 cases, 7,741 recoveries and 91 deaths.
Palo Pinto County had 1,828 total positive COVID-19 cases, 4,320 negative tests and 44 pending results as of Tuesday.
