Parlez-vous français? Historical society examining French stable built in 1889

“What do a whaling ship’s captain, an Australian land surveyor to Queen Victoria, the grandfather of a U.S. Speaker of the House, a Weatherford banker, the protege of Alfred Nobel and a French count have in common?” historian Bill Warren asked a group of Weatherford Noon Lions recently.
There were a few guesses, but mostly silence.
The answer, it turns out, involves a couple of Frenchmen and a horse stable located on a small tract of land near B.B. Fielder and South Main streets.
“We’ve probably all driven past it 100 times and didn’t even know it was there,” Warren said. “It was a surprise to me ... of the 38 years I’ve been digging into the history of this county.”
The spoken land, roughly 29 acres, is part of the larger 300-something acres of the Carter property, now owned by Weatherford College. In the 1800s, it was part of 640 acres that the state of Texas gave to the railroad.
Many may have heard the stories regarding the witch’s tomb at City Greenwood Cemetery.
Its nickname is derived from a period roughly 40 years ago when a group of Wiccans came and held religious ceremonies near the tomb, but the mausoleum is actually the burial site of one Hiram Swain.
Swain, a whaling ship captain out of Maine, came to Parker County, where be built the Crystal Palace Flour Mill in 1878. Following his death in San Francisco in 1883, his body was shipped back to Parker County and buried in the mausoleum his wife had built for him.
“He bought this property from the International Grand Railroad,” Warren said. “The way that worked was if a railroad company built one mile of track, the state of Texas gave them 640 acres of land.”
Charles Whybron Ligar, born in what is now Sri Lanka, served as a land surveyor in Australia and New Zealand for Queen Victoria. Following his military service, he made his way to Parker County, purchasing about 320 acres — now Willow Park — in the 1870s, as well as the portion of land where the stable is.
Ligar, who was buried in Willow Springs Cemetery near David’s Stove Shop, brought with him several family members, including his nephew, Harry Lyster.
Lyster would go on to marry Orlena Crowder, and they bore a daughter, Marie Louella Lyster. Upon his death in New Mexico, his widow and daughter returned to Parker County, where Marie Louella would eventually marry James C. Wright and birth a son.
“If Mr. Ligar had not brought his nephew, we would not have had U.S. House Speaker Jim Wright,” Warren said.
The third landowner was Sam Milliken, a Weatherford banker who purchased the land “more for speculation purposes,” Warren said. Milliken also served as the county clerk in the late 1860s, and as mayor of Weatherford. He was also the president of the Franco-Texan Land Company, which owned roughly 600,000 acres in Parker, Palo Pinto and eight other counties in Texas.
Alfred Hammond de Voisins was an art student and protégé of Alfred Nobel, who established the Nobel Prize. Hammond, who would later drop the “de Voisins,” came to Weatherford in 1882 with Paul Pecquet du Bellet (the origin of Weatherford’s Dubullette Street) and George P. Levy of Franco-Texan.
Hammond, who went into the ranching business, received word from his stepfather that a comte (the French word for “count”) was coming to the area, along with $1,000.
“He buys this land and builds this stable,” Warren said. “The comte had French thoroughbred trotting horses. They were fairly new and only known in the Old World before they were brought here to Parker County.
“The railroad had just gotten here so he could ship the horses over and put them on the railroad to right in the middle of Weatherford.”
Horse racing was a big deal in the early days of the Dallas fairs, which had race tracks and trotting tracks. Warren said he was able to track down where two of de Bresson’s thoroughbred horses were taken to the Dallas Fair in 1889.
The count returned to France the following year, but another gentleman, John Charles Fremont, the son of a French emigrant, stepped in.
The Union Army general, known as “the Pathfinder,” had a remarkable resume across the U.S., along with his wife Jessie Benton, whose father originated the Manifest Destiny.
He was the first Republican presidential candidate for office (Abraham Lincoln was second) and, in 1847, “purchased” Alcatraz Island through a bond for purchase money in his capacity as then-governor of California.
Fremont became involved in the Memphis, El Paso and Pacific Railroad Company, leveraging railroad land grants to obtain bonds later sold to international investors.
“He talked the state of Texas — even though he had no control over owning land — into backing bonds to build the railroad from Texarkana to El Paso,” Warren said.
Fremont managed to get those bonds listed on the French stock exchange, selling them for a profit of $5 million.
French bond owners had their choice of coming to Texas, which produced many stories of violent Indian raids, to collect their land, or selling the bonds to one George Levy, who purchased them for cents on the dollar.
Levy, a French Jew, would go on to be elected mayor in Weatherford, despite not being a citizen.
“So he goes to France for three months collecting bonds,” Warren said. “He was by far the major stockholder in Franco-Texan.”
The historian pointed out the Franco-Texan building, which can be found at the corner of Houston and West Church Streets off the Weatherford square, still has one of the original safes in back where Levy kept the bonds and other information. A Texas Historical Marker was erected out front in 2012.
Levy would eventually return to France, dying after the first World War, and his wife and daughter died in concentration camps, after which the Nazies got all of the profits.
By 1890, there were 70 French families in Parker County, Warren said, with brothers Armand and Emile Laudes among them.
The stonemason brothers were responsible for the exterior stone design seen on the current Parker County Courthouse, as well as construction efforts for the Palo Pinto and Kaufman County courthouses and the First United Methodist Church building off Weatherford’s South Main Street.
“I am convinced those brothers built that barn,” Warren said, noting his research was able to confirm there were two French stonemasons in the area at that time.
The Comte Paul de Bresson stable has stalls for six horses, with a staircase leading to an upstairs hay loft, and small windows for air circulation near the roofline.
Warren said there were at least two other stables designed in the French style in the county, with one on the Moncrief Ranch and another, which has since been torn down, on North Main Street.
Weatherford College trustees, who heard a report on the structure from Warren last month, made a motion Thursday following executive session to approve a dry-in of the stable on the Carter property.
“The building is incredibly sound, the exterior walls are 18 inches thick,” Warren said Thursday. “But some of the tin on the roofing has blown off because of the age, and as a first step, I would like to get the roof covered in so that the rain water doesn’t come in the building anymore.”
He added there are some places along the roofline with rotted wood as the building has been open in the elements for so long.
Going forward, Warren said he hoped to pursue the stable being a registered historic landmark, and even further, incorporated into the college’s academics through geology, agriculture or history.
Board Chair Mac Smith asked if the designation would be attached to the building and the land, or just the building, to which Warren answered that the historical marker application would allow the applicant to select just the building.
The period to file for the historical marker opens in March, and typically takes around two years before a marker may be received.
