Parsons Commercial Roofing was selected for the Parker County Jail roof replacement project Monday morning with their bid of $458,518 in a 3-2 vote by the commissioners court.
At the July 13 meeting, no action was taken to allow three companies — Parsons, DK Haney and Texas Select Construction — to submit their best and final offers for the project. Ultimately, Parsons came in as the lowest bidder, about $60,000 less than the other bids received.
However, Precinct 1 Commissioner George Conley and Parker County Judge Pat Deen were concerned about selecting Parson Commercial Roofing for the project after issues with the county courthouse roof.
“We were told clearly the roof was complete, it had 33 splices. The only reason that got done, quite frankly, is because Commissioner Conley went up on the roof and looked at it — and myself after Commissioner Conley found that — and then had y’all come back and redo it,” Deen said. “I want it to be clear for the record here that I was deeply concerned about how that workmanship happened. If Commissioner Conley hadn’t gone up there, we would have problems to this day.”
Conley added, “I’ve got 200 pictures right here of reasons why we should not use Parsons roofing. It has to do with their professional ability to do stuff that we had to get them back here to fix.”
Roger Parsons of Parsons roofing said nobody’s perfect.
“Yeah we made mistakes, guess what we did? We came back and we took care of those mistakes. Nobody’s perfect, but the thing is we do what we say we do — there’s no changes in orders and we came back and took care of it,” Parsons said. “We’re the largest Duro-Last contractor in the United States. My uncle started the company in 1948 and we’ve done over 85 buildings in y’alls region, just this region, with schools. We’re not talking about one building, we’re talking about several buildings with these schools with the Duro-Last product, which is the Cadillac of a single-ply roofing system that is known today.”
Parsons had previously provided the county with an estimate of $564,528 for the roofing project, but lowered its bid to the $458,518 price.
“To miss a budget number by $120,000 on a satellite building that’s been there as long as it’s been there quite frankly just doesn’t quite make sense,” Roy Smart, representing DK Haney Roofing, said. “We gave a number, we came back with a lowest and final was asked for, we gave you a courtesy discount to get to that number, but our number hasn’t varied. We feel a Duro-Last roof on this project is the best roof and when we bid this project, we bid it with a fair price for the county. We’ve all pay the same for materials, we all pay the same for labor, we’ve all been roofing 20-plus years, so to have one roof and one building have a $250,000 variance from [other bids] doesn’t quite make sense from my standpoint.”
Parsons said the estimate was high because they were doing it a year and a half before the project would come to fruition.
“When we were first asked to do the budget at the jail, I gave an extremely high number because we were way down the road and didn’t have any idea when that was going to be proposed,” Parsons said. “So we put money aside.”
Two other roofing companies, who were not allowed to bid because of the contract the county is under, spoke out asking the commissioners to consider their roofing products and reopen the bidding process. However, the funding for the project is in the current year’s budget and has to be used by Sept. 30.
“This has been kicked down the road for quite a while now and quite frankly should have been taken care of back in January,” Precinct 4 Commissioner Steve Dugan said. “I’ve seen those photos, I agree there were some problems with what [Parsons] did on the courthouse roof. The roof of this courthouse and comparing it to the roof that’s on the jail, there’s no comparison on the types of roof and I do appreciate that Parsons did come back and fix old problems.
“I don’t want to point any fingers, but at the same time we should have caught those mistakes as they were made and not after the fact — I don’t know who was in charge of overseeing that. We’ve learned a lesson that we probably need to start observing our contractors. Personally, I think we need to move forward.”
Dugan made a motion to accept Parsons Commercial Roofing bid of $458,518 with a 15-year warranty.
“The issues that Commissioner Conley brought up are valid issues, I understand. But at the same time, we’re here to do what’s best with the tax money of Parker County taxpayers. I think Commissioner Dugan brought up a significant issue and that is whatever job is going on requires supervision and requires oversight by not only the architect but also county department heads that are here working, again to ensure that tax money gets spent in the best manner that it possibly can,” Precinct 3 Commissioner Larry Walden said. “I am all about saving taxpayer money. If we can save $100,000 n this and start tomorrow I’m all for that. There are things that limit us because of the county procurement system that we have to work under. I don’t like it and I have always supported Parker County businesses to the extent that we can. In this case, there’s a significant difference between the low bid and the others. We have a guaranteed price here and looking at what we have today, I have to agree with Commissioner Dugan that we should take this.”
The bid from Parsons was approved.
