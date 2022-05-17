Paschall Insurance welcomes Edwards as new agent

Paschall Insurance Group has announced the addition of local insurance professional Chad Edwards to its group of agents.
“Chad Edwards is a well-respected, highly-trusted insurance professional,” said Paul Paschall, agency owner. “His personal values, professional training and commitment to protecting his clients makes him a perfect addition to the Paschall Insurance Group team.”
Edwards has been in the insurance industry for 11 years. A lifelong resident of Parker County and a graduate of Millsap High School, Edwards earned a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and Marketing from Tarleton State University where he was a three-year letterman in track and field.
In 2020, he earned the coveted Commercial Lines Coverage Specialist designation and is also Farm and Ranch Certified by the largest farm and ranch insurer in the United States.
“Chad’s level of industry experience speaks for itself,” Paschall said. “When you combine his experience and reputation in our community, we consider this an excellent addition to the Paschall Insurance Group team.”
Edwards was recently elected to the Millsap ISD board of trustees, serves as captain of the Millsap Fire Department, and is president of the Public Transit System for Parker and Palo Pinto counties. He also serves as a Weatherford Chamber of Commerce ambassador, a member of the Tarrant County Professionals Group and an advisory board member for Impossible Possibilities and Hope Local charities.
“I’m beyond excited to be joining Paschall Insurance Group,” Edwards said. “Over the last few years, I’ve gotten to know Paul and have always enjoyed our conversations. It was impressive to me that even though I was a ‘competitor,’ he took time out of his day to invest in me. I look forward to adding my expertise in small and large commercial, agribusiness and farm/ranch insurance to an already amazing team. Our future is bright!”
For more information on the Weatherford-based Paschall Insurance Group, visit www.paschallins.com or call 817-341-4400.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.