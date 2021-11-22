The last tournament of the year for the Weatherford Horseshoe Club ended with cash in hand as opposed to the usual trophy.
A Class saw Ed Posey go home with $60 while local member John Allison won $15.
B Class saw local member Tom Pritchett win the $60 while local member Brad Jackson won $15.
C Class saw Cathy Jackson win the $60 while local member John Terry won $15.
D Class saw Welby Simpson win the $60 while Garry Jackson won $15.
The tournament concludes the 2021 season, but the club will start back up next year when Daylight Saving time changes.
