PATHWAY TO SUCCESS: CCS valedictorian's future is bright

To this day, Jackson Horton still remembers the first — and last — B he’s ever gotten.
“My handwriting was bad — I couldn’t trace right, and I got an 89 and it was awful,” the Community Christian School valedictorian said of the end of his fourth grade year. “And because it was penmanship — not because it was a B — my parents were like, ‘This is ridiculous.’”
As punishment, Horton was made to repeatedly write about 300 sentences: “You should not have a B in penmanship.”
Well before that loving push by his parents, Horton had already dedicated himself to studying and making good grades.
“If you put the effort into it, that’s something that will pay you back,” he said.
And indeed it has. The CCS senior is set to graduate in the next few weeks, not only as valedictorian with a GPA of 4.38 (GPAs at the high school level top out at 4.0, while college courses top out at 5.0) — he’ll also have his Associate of Arts degree from Weatherford College.
It’s the highest GPA in the history of CCS, Head of School Doug Jefferson said, and both he and Horton were quick to praise the opportunities that come with partnering with WC for the dual credit program.
“We put a huge emphasis on writing, because that’s what you do in college,” Jefferson said, pointing out that students begin writing argumentative papers in the sixth grade.
The school also takes advantage of a roughly 8-1 student-teacher ratio, and puts as much emphasis on students who excel as those who may struggle.
“We have an advanced program that starts with kindergarten all the way through,” Jefferson said. “Our staff works to create an environment where kids can excel. We work to provide opportunities for students in academics, athletics, fine arts, dual credit, and more. But most importantly we provide a safe, Christian environment for students who truly want to be in that environment, to create community. And that is why we are ‘Community’ Christian School.”
That advanced path is something that has paved the way for Horton’s future, which includes a full ride to Texas Tech University, followed by a plan to attend law school.
“I want to finish my bachelor’s degree as soon as possible and be able to go to law school and get it done,” he said. “I feel like if I wake up one day and want to change something, I would be able to do that and represent people, be an advocate.”
His transfer hours from CCS/WC mean he’ll be enrolling at Tech as a junior, so he won’t have to live on campus, and will be able to attend classes virtually while staying in Mineral Wells.
That last part is important, as Horton plans on marrying his girlfriend, Hena Spahic, a Bosnian foreign exchange student and CCS graduate who now plays basketball at Weatherford College.
“God just really worked it out,” Horton said. “He makes a way where things are supposed to happen.”
The two already had athletics in common. Horton was a three-sport standout in football, baseball and basketball, earning All-District recognition in each. And now they’ll have academics as well, as Spahic was the Class of 2021 salutatorian with a 4.08 GPA.
“She came two years ago to America and worked her way up to salutatorian,” Horton said. “She’s an overachiever, and she definitely keeps me on my toes.”
