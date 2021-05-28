PAVING THE WAY: MWHS' first associate's degree graduate heading to A&M

Mineral Wells High School senior Luke Bullock will have two degrees after stepping across the stage tonight as the first MWISD student to obtain an associate’s degree.
“Mineral Wells decided they would start offering dual credit classes to incoming freshmen, so as an eighth grader I took my [Texas Success Initiative] test and was enrolled in my first class in the fall semester of my freshman year,” he said.
Because MWISD didn’t offer dual credit courses to freshmen, Bullock said he was lucky on the timing in being the first.
“We really had great support from Weatherford College because this was kind of uncharted waters for us. It used to be that only juniors and seniors could take dual credit,” Bullock’s mother Karyn said. “We could not have done it without Weatherford College and of course, Nina Hernandez (GO Center Coordinator; dual credit/online facilitator).”
Hernandez said the staff is very proud of Bullock’s hard work and dedication to achieve his goal.
“Luke has been very outgoing and gave 110% no matter what he was involved in,” she said. “Whether it was sports or academics, the drive he has will help him be successful in the future.”
Karyn Bullock said it was challenging at times.
“We just continued to encourage him,” she said. “More than anything, what I like about the program is the student still has a safety net of the support from their parents and the support from the high school while they attempt this goal.”
Luke officially graduated with an associate of arts degree from Weatherford College in December of 2020.
“It’s relieving that I’ll have two less years of college now,” he said. “I think these next two years will be a lot less stressful in college because of it. I don’t really know what to expect but I’m definitely ready for it.”
Karyn Bullock said she hopes others will follow her son’s lead.
“We just encourage other kids to try it and maybe take the same initiative and just sign up for a class,” she said. “Core complete is a great goal for a kid or just a couple of classes to see that they can do it. It’s a great savings for families too. We’re proud of him and excited to see this next chapter of his life.”
Luke will be attending Texas A&M University, where he plans to major in business.
“Hopefully afterward, attend law school,” he said. “My parents have always said that I’d probably make a good lawyer because I argue a lot. The studying I don’t think will be a huge problem, but it’s definitely something that fits me.”
Bullock said he will miss everything about Mineral Wells High School. During his time there, he was involved in sports, National Honor Society, Interact Club and Student Council.
“Most of all sports, baseball and basketball, and other than that a lot of my friends and some of the teachers there,” he said.
Hernandez said while being involved in so many extracurricular activities, Bullock still managed to earn his associate’s degree and graduate in the top 10% of his class.
“Luke has paved the way for other students at MWHS to see the possibilities of obtaining an associate’s degree in high school,” she said.
