After months of debate, the Parker County Historical Commission will have a new space inside the county attorney's office.
"I feel it is a most appropriate place to be inside a historical building and off the square," commission member Brenda McClurkin told commissioners Monday.
There was speculation that a space near the south door of the courthouse was initially allocated to the historical commission, but there was no vote on record, Parker County Judge Pat Deen said.
Deen said the space is being renovated to be used as a probate court. The new space will be in the western portion of the county attorney's office.
McClurkin said there would need to be some work done, including walls, adding storage and making the space ADA compliant. County Attorney John Forrest mentioned that there was space in front if the commission needed to store items soon.
Precinct 1 Commissioner George Conley asked if the historical commission had the funding to be able to pay for the work, and if they were willing to use that money to help.
McClurkin said the historical commission received a $10,000 stipend from the county which would be used for the space improvements.
