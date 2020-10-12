In an effort to comply with state-mandated safety requirements, CDC guidelines and to insure the safety and well-being of Parker County residents, the annual drive thru flu clinic scheduled at Senior Care at Holland Lake has been restructured.
The Parker County Hospital District invites those seeking a flu vaccine to come to the Parker County Hospital District's Outreach Clinic located at 1130 Pecan St. from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Oct. 15.
This will not be a drive-thru event, which is normally the case at the Holland Lake facility. In years past, the flu clinic has provided much needed help for those not only needing vaccinations, but donations to the area food pantries have benefitted as well. The PCHD, in an effort to continue to immunize and restore donations to area food banks, will host the flu clinic for a canned or non-perishable food donation. Masks and social distancing requirements will be necessary to receive a flu shot.
Those seeking a flu vaccination, will be required to come into the office. This is a one-day event . Canned and non-perishable food donations will be accepted on that day only. For more information on the clinic call 817-341-2520.
