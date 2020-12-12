The Parker County Hospital District Emergency Medical Services will staff its sixth location in Parker County beginning Saturday.
This new location is the culmination of many months of planning through a partnership between the hospital district and the county’s Emergency Services District 6. The new addition, which will house an ambulance and two paramedics, will be the ESD 6 station at 4970 Tin Top Road.
The focus of the partnership is to reduce EMS response times to the Brazos River area and the approximately 149 square miles in southern Parker County that ESD 6 covers. This addition makes the 10th ambulance PCHD EMS has staffed on a 24/7 basis in Parker County.
“We are excited about the partnership with ESD 6 and look forward to continuing to provide quality healthcare in Parker County together,” PCHD CEO Randy Bacus said. “In addition, the board of directors of the hospital district would like to extend their sincere thanks to the board of directors of ESD 6 and Fire Chief George Teague for their continuing commitment to the residents of Parker County.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.