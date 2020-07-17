A $50,000 grant recently allowed the Parker County Livestock Improvement Association to construct a rainwater harvesting collection.
“The PCLIA is both honored and grateful to have worked with the [Upper Trinity Groundwater Conservation District] and received this grant to benefit our community, our county and our organization,” PCLIA Secretary Annette Sledge said.
The UTGCD awarded the grant to the PCLIA so the collection could be built on the Parker County Sheriff’s Posse grounds.
“Because of its size and the number of people that visit annually, the PCLIA’s new facility at the sheriff’s posse rodeo grounds was a perfect opportunity to showcase how rainwater can be captured and used for many purposes,” UTGCD Manager Doug Shaw said. “This is increasingly important with the growth in Parker County, especially with so many of the new homes depending on groundwater as their source of water.”
With more than 60 events taking place at the grounds annually and an estimated 35,000 visitors, the PCLIA wanted to ensure all contestants and their animals had continued access to clean, potable water, according to a release from the UTGCD. In 2019, the livestock improvement association installed a meter on the existing water well, which dips into the Trinity Aquifer, and found that about 50,000 gallons of water was used during the Parker County Youth Livestock Show. Because of the amount of water used, the PCLIA was going to have to purchase a second water well.
“Rainwater captured off barns can be stored and used to water livestock in areas where other water resources may not be available or to prevent the need to drill a water well,” Shaw said. “In more urban environments, rainwater can be used to offset the outdoor water demand. For homeowners that depend on private wells, this helps to conserve groundwater and for those that purchase water from a public water system, this could result in lower monthly bills.”
Just before this summer’s livestock show, the harvesting collection project was completed.
“The rainfall in late May and early June filled the tank, and was used exclusively during our show,” Sledge said. “We were able to utilize the harvested water for all our water needs during the entire week.
Specifically, Sledge said the rainwater harvesting collection helped with washing and watering animals as well as the arena during the youth livestock show.
“Pioneers from the past previously harvested water and our generation has neglected harvesting this precious resource. This water harvest system is set up for the PCLIA to capture 65,000 gallons of water with 4 inches of rain,” Sledge said. “This allows us to utilize rainwater for our wash racks, water animals, watering the arena and other needs without taking precious water resources from our groundwater through the well. It is an incredible educational tool and benefits both us and our community, showing that we can save our water resources by harvesting rainwater. The local fire department will also have access to utilizing the harvested water in the unfortunate incident of local fires.”
Shaw said members of the PCLIA first approached the district late last year with the idea for the project.
“Working with the PCLIA has been a great experience, and being able to be part of such a forward-thinking project has been a real highlight this year,” Shaw said. “Based on the results the district hopes to be able to fund similar projects in our other three counties in the years to come.”
Sledge said the PCLIA hopes this project will inspire others to jump on board.
“We would like to give a special thanks to PCLIA President Melton Harms and PCLIA member and Parker County commissioner Larry Walden for their research and help negotiating with the UTGCD to secure this grant. We are also grateful to the Parker County Sheriff’s Posse for partnering with us on the project. We are very appreciative of this opportunity to be stewards of our land and preserve our natural resources to benefit our organization and those around us,” Sledge said. “We hope this water harvest example will encourage other companies and individuals to harvest their own rainwater to preserve our natural water resources.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.