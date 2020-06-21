PCMG training orientation dates set

The Parker County office of Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service will be offering a Master Gardener Intern Training Course this fall. Those seeking to apply for Master Gardener intern training must attend one of two mandatory orientation sessions. The first orientation session will be held Thursday, July 23 at 9 a.m. and the second session is on Thursday, Aug. 6 at 5:30 p.m. Both orientation meetings will be held at the Parker County Extension Office, 604 N. Main St. in Weatherford, and should last less than two hours. If interested, call the extension office to register for one of these sessions at 817-598-6168. Space is limited.
During these orientation meetings, details of the course and expectations for participants will be outlined, and applications will be offered. Applications will be accepted until Aug. 21, at which time participants will be notified of the interview process.
The training course begins Tuesday, Sept. 22 and will continue weekly on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for 10 sessions. These trainings are conducted by experts in their respective field and provide the necessary classroom instruction toward the certification process to become a Master Gardener. The course is open to residents of Parker County and the cost will be $200 per person.
The Parker County Master Gardener program is an educational and volunteer program sponsored by Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service and is a part of the Texas A&M University System. Parker County Master Gardeners receive instruction in a wide range of topics including general horticulture, landscape management, lawn care, tree care, insect and disease management, water conservation, and more. In exchange for this training, the Master Gardeners volunteer time to the community through the Parker County AgriLife Extension program.
For more information or to register, contact the Parker County Extension office at 817-598-6168.
