The Parker County Sheriff’s Office is urging the public to bring forth any information on teenager Tristan Cole Walker who was reported missing on Sept. 29.
“We are all hoping for the immediate safe return of Tristan,” PCSO Public Information Officer Deputy Danie Huffman said. “[We] urge the public to contact our agency with any information — no matter how insignificant they think it is. It may be the one bit of information that leads us to Tristan.”
Walker, 15, is described as a white male, 6-feet tall and weighing about 210 pounds with dark brown shoulder-length hair and hazel eyes, according to the sheriff’s office. He was last seen wearing a black Adidas hoodie, black and red shorts and white tennis shoes.
PCSO investigators continue their search for Walker, who has also been entered into the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children database.
“We’ve also been in contact with other law enforcement agencies,” Huffman said. “Our investigators have followed up on every lead, and will continue to do so. We have checked and rechecked area locations he may have ties with and we have conducted multiple interviews.”
Walker, missing from the North Weatherford Lake area, was last seen about 6 p.m. on Sept. 29 in the 1400 block of Ragle Road in Weatherford when he left his residence and walked to a nearby wooded area, according to the sheriff’s office. Walker did not return.
Huffman said the investigator does not have probable cause to suspect foul play at this time.
Anyone with information can contact the PCSO at 817-594-8845, NCMEC at 1-800-843-5678 or www.missingkids.org or to remain anonymous, contact Parker County Crime Stoppers at 817-599-5555. Crime Stoppers will pay up to a $1,000 reward for tips leading to the safe return of Walker.
