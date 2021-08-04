PCSP announces new officers

The Parker County Sheriff's Posse welcomed in its new officers and directors for the 2021-22 year at Monday's meeting.
Elected to serve as captain was Shane Harris, elected as lieutenant was Larry Walden, elected as secretary was Roudy Turner, elected to treasurer was Mat Galliton, elected corral boss was Charles McFarland and Jamie French was elected wrangler.
Elected to serve a three-year term on the board of directors were Ronnie Davis, Randy O'Neal and Stephen Schult. Current board members to serve their last year of a two-year term included Seth Denbow, Steven Finch and Bill Riddle.
Rodeo committee chair is Larry Sullivan with members Travis Faulkner and Thomas Saunders V.
Elected to serve as sweetheart was Maelie Turner.
The Parker County Sheriff's Posse will celebrate their 75th anniversary in 2022. Founded in 1947, the primary purpose is to promote, protect and preserve the western heritage of Parker County.
The 17th annual ranch rodeo will be held September 10th and 11. Activities will include chuck wagon cook-offs, matched horse racing, youth rodeo events, recognition of the 20th anniversary of 911 as well as the traditional ranch rodeo performances. Full information is available on the Parker County Sheriff's Posse website.
