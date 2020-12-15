PCSP gives back to CASA

The Parker County Sheriff’s Posse may be known for their rodeos, parades and other events, but at the heart of it, the group is a big contributor to the community.
Posse members most recently donated their time and resources to Christmas shopping for children in foster care.
“We went out and bought about $500 worth of toys at Gibson’s [Ace Hardware],” said Doug Leeper, this year’s posse captain. “We wanted to fill up an entire truck load.”
Leeper said the business was generous enough to chip in another $250.
On Friday, posse members met with CASA - Hope for Children Executive Director Kathy Meyer and board member Judy Giles for a photo op before packing the toys into bags for distribution.
“We are so appreciative of the support you give us,” Meyer said.
CASA — which stands for court appointed special advocates — advocates for the best interest of abused and neglected children in the court system through trained, community volunteers’ services.
CASA covers the area of Parker and Palo Pinto counties, which is about 300 children in their care through their team of about 75 volunteer advocates.
The Parker County Sheriff’s Posse initially begins collecting donations during the Frontier Days Rodeo and through the Ranch Rodeo, where participants in the mutton busting contests will bring toys to donate.
