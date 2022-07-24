Peabody Conservatory piano professor to perform free concert at WC

World renowned pianist Dr. Steven Spooner will perform a free concert in Weatherford College’s Alkek Fine Arts Center at 7 p.m. on Friday, July 29.
Spooner, a professor of piano at the Peabody Conservatory at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, is one of the judges for the final round of the 4th Annual Weatherford College International Piano Competition taking place in the Alkek July 29-30.
“We are fortunate to have him as a judge and to host this recital,” said Dr. Hyeyoung Song, WC’s master pianist and founder of the competition.
His program includes works by Scarlatti, Chopin, Schubert/Liszt, Rienzi along with his own compositions.
Spooner studied at the Tbilisi Conservatory, Moscow Conservatory and at Indiana University. He has released more than 30 recordings, his latest being a 10-volume project “Aspects of Liszt” that explores the many facets of the Liszt repertoire.
