The Weatherford Art Association in coordination with the Doss Cultural & Heritage Center hosted the annual Peach Festival Art Competition during June and July. Winning exhibits were on display at the Doss.
The awards ceremonies took place on July 16 at the Doss where ribbons and checks were given to the winners. Donations and entry fees allowed the prizes to total $2,475. Of that, students received $575 of the cash prizes to encourage their endeavors in fine arts.
There were over 72 artists who entered, 13 of whom were student entries. Categories for students ran from kindergarten through third grade; fourth through sixth grade; seventh through ninth grade; and 10th through 12th grade.
There was a People’s Choice Award where all visitors could vote for their favorite painting. Sarah Willoughby won for her work “A Pretty Face” in the student division. Adult categories included Works on canvas, works on paper, 3-D and sculpture, experimental and mixed media and photography. The People’s Choice Award for the adult entries was Barry Selman for his work on paper of “Joe Bailey’s Place.”
The Peach Festival Art Competition is an annual event in Weatherford. Contributions from Cross Timbers Sales & Judy Draper, Kathy Cunning and Sarah Fino helped to make the cash awards of over $2,475. The next big open competition will be the Spirit of the West. This will be a juried show requesting art from around the Metroplex. The focus of this show is to capture art that celebrates the heritage of the American west and captures not only landscapes but the rugged independence and tenacious adventures of the majestic west. The show will run from Oct. 3 through Nov. 13.
In the meantime, stop by the Doss from July 30 through Sept. 28 to see Parker County art created by the members of the Weatherford Art Association. This annual member show will be on exhibition for all to view. If you are interested in joining the Weatherford Art Association, find more information at weatherfordart.com.
