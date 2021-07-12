WEATHERFORD — From peach cobbler and ice cream to margaritas, pulled pork sandwiches, train rides and concerts, the 36th annual Parker County Peach Festival was back in a big way.
Festival-goers had to miss out on last year’s one-day event due to the pandemic, but Saturday brought out young and old, newcomers and regulars.
Kaylyn Cutchen and Mandi Hutchison, who live in Springtown, are lifetime Parker County residents. But this year was Cutchen’s first time to attend the festival.
“I have never been here before, but I’ve always wanted to and the weather was supposed to be perfect,” Cutchen said.
For Hutchison, it was her first time back in more than 20 years.
“The way they set it up, and have it organized is really nice,” she said.
Near the northwest side, Grace Meadow Fellowship had a booth set up for the first time, offering sunset and peach cookies, made with a “secret recipe,” church member Scott Carter said.
Proceeds benefited the church and will most likely go to repairs to its air conditioning unit.
Twins Arianna and Alexander, 2, donning a tiger and lion face mask, took advantage of prime-time seating in the wagon their parents were pulling. It wasn’t technically their first festival, as their mother had come two years prior when she was still pregnant with them.
Cindy Bernard and Alisha Jannelli, both of Weatherford, took advantage of the numerous food options offered by vendors.
Their favorites? A peach pulled-pork sandwich from the Grove at Edgewise Eight Brewing, capped off with a peach margarita from Peacock’s.
Mark Saunders and his girlfriend, Kristi Knouss, live in Burleson, but with Knouss’ ties to the area, the two made it a point to come out Saturday, securing a pan of peach cobbler topped with cinnamon cream.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.