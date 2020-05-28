Peaster ISD is moving forward with adding new bleachers to its stadium after unanimously approving funding through a maintenance tax note at Thursday’s meeting.
The project, which includes moving the current home set of bleachers to the visitor’s side and building a new home set for 1,600 spectators with 160 stadium-style seats in the middle, will cost $324,000. When complete, the stadium will be able to sit approximately 2,500.
The MTN, which allows a district to pay for capital projects out of the maintenance and operations fund with annual payments, will cost the district $26,600 per year and will be budget neutral, according to a statement from Peaster ISD.
The note has a 15-year term and 3% interest rate with no early payoff penalty attached.
In February, Peaster ISD’s football program was granted inclusion in the University Interscholastic League’s District 4-3A, D-1.
Without adding bleachers to the stadium, PISD would have to play all its games away, as they would not be able to host a 3A, D-1 program in the facility’s current state, according to the district.
The MTN was unanimously approved, with First National Bank funding this project.
The board also:
• Swore in incumbent board members Chuck Bratcher and Mike Bowling, who were unopposed. Trustees also unanimously voted to keep Bowling as president, Robbie Ballard as vice president and Aric Kram as secretary.
• Approved the unanimous hiring of James E. Rodgers & Company, PC as the auditing firm for the district, saving PISD approximately $13,000 from last year, according to the district.
• Approved 2020-21 board meeting dates.
• Unanimously approved a waiver from the Texas Education Agency for ADA funding for closing school during the COVID-19 pandemic, which will allow the district to receive funding it would have received during normal operations since instruction was online.
The next board meeting is scheduled for Aug. 20 at 6 p.m.
