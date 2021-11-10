Peaster High School FCCLA recently hosted Mike Guidry from Texas AgriLife Extension for an assembly promoting safe driving in the community.
During the assembly, Guidry described the importance of being an alert defensive driver, what happens during a rollover, the benefits of wearing a seatbelt, and how short distractions can have serious consequences.
He shared the story of Kailee Mills with the student body. She was killed in a car accident just seconds after she had taken off her seatbelt to scoot over in the backseat of a vehicle to be closer to her friend in order to take a selfie. Kailee lost her life, but the three other passengers who were all wearing their seatbelts walked away from the accident.
The assembly was held on the four-year anniversary of Kailee's death. Following the assembly, Guidry allowed the students to use a realistic virtual driving simulator. In the simulator, the students were able to see the possible outcomes of distracted driving. Not only did they have their "phones" they needed to check while driving, they also had a passenger next to them talking to them and showing them videos. Once they completed the distracted driving simulation, they were able to do another simulation where they were supposed to maintain a safe distance behind a car in front of them and practice their reaction time.
Peaster FCCLA has been promoting safe driving within the community by sponsoring a safe driving contest using the Safe2Save App. The app monitors the number of phone distractions a person has while driving and uses an algorithm to rank the drivers in the contest. The Safe2Save safe driving competition began Oct. 25 and ends Nov. 19.
During this time period those in the community who have downloaded the app and joined the competition will have the opportunity to compete for $500 in gift cards. (First place driver = $200; second place = $100; third place = $50 and three randomly drawn names will also win $50.) Community members are welcome to join the Peaster FCCLA contest.
To join the contest, download the free SAFE2SAVE app, click on the trophy icon in the bottom right corner, click "join a competition" and enter the invitation code PEASTER.
