Peaster FCCLA student guiding younger students on proper communication on social media

Peaster High School student and FCCLA member Teagan Bagley recently came up with an idea to reach younger students on proper social media communications.
Her presentation, on Jan. 19, was part of her Star Event for the Peaster FCCLA chapter.
Bagley saw a need for junior high students to learn how to properly interact on social media and wanted to do something about.
The senior sought help from Parker County Sheriff’s Dep. Danie Huffman and school counselor Niki Mackenzie on creating a presentation that would be beneficial. Bagley then working with junior high staff members to coordinate a time and place to address the student body.
In her presentation, she told students to consider three key points: Be kind. Be aware. Be appropriate at all times when using social media.
