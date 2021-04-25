The FCCLA State Conference was held in Dallas April 8-10, with four teams from Peaster FCCLA advancing to the state contest.
Sophomores Hadley Felts and Hayley Rawlings competed in the Hospitality and Tourism contest and finished as state champions. They developed a unique idea for a resort called East High Hotel.
Macy Pennington, Daisy Garcia and Emily Galloway competed in Promote and Publicize FCCLA and finished as state champions for the third year in a row. These girls are the current national champions in this event.
Seniors Augusta Long, Caydence Thompson and Alexis Rodriguez received high scores for their Repurpose and Redesign project. They took an old dresser and turned it into a working incubator/brooder.
Freshman Brooke Kingston competed in the Food Innovations contest and finished in third place. She researched and updated a vintage gingerbread recipe to make it gluten free.
The state champion teams will advance to the National FCCLA Conference and compete in Nashville, Tennessee this summer. For anyone wishing to donate to the teams to attend the national contest, contact Peaster High School FCCLA advisor Kathy Sears at 817-341-5000 ext. 2081 or ksears@peaster.net.
